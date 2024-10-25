Swiss road champion Noemi Rüegg extends tenure at EF-Oatly-Cannondale through 2027

US team also signs versatile 20-year-old Babette van der Wolf on one-year deal

Noemi Rüegg of EF Education-Cannondale attacks during stage four at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

EF-Oatly-Cannondale strengthened their roster for a second season at the Continental level by signing Swiss road race champion Noemi Rüegg to a three-year extension and adding Dutch U23 standout Babette van der Wolf through 2025.

Next year's roster is loaded with young talent, seven riders 26 years old or younger. Rüegg and Van der Wolf will be key riders to support a full spring Classics campaign, which will now include veteran Australian Sarah Roy as a leader. Roy was signed last week to a one-year contract with EF-Oatly.

