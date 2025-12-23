Anti-doping group MPCC calls on UCI to 'stop the escalating medicalisation of the sport,' citing ketones and Tapendatol use

MPCC criticises UCI's recent statements and requests governing body 'take action against the expansion of the so-called grey area'

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step pictured after stage 17 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdevoluy (177,8 km), in France, on Wednesday 17 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Ketones (used here by Remco Evenepoel) is one of the topics dividing the MPCC and UCI (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling's independent anti-doping advocacy group, the Mouvement pour un Cyclisme Crédible (MPCC), has released a statement calling on the UCI to 'stop the escalating medicalisation of the sport' and establish firmer rules around products cyclists can use.

The statement cites products like ketones, which the MPCC outlaws but the UCI recently recommended against without formally banning, and the opioid painkiller Tapendatol, which the group describes as "up to ten times stronger than Tramadol [a banned substance]".

The MPCC was set up in 2007 and operates as an independent body looking to end the 'grey area' around doping and medicine in cycling to improve the sports credibility. They set stricter rules which teams can voluntarily adhere to – currently seven WorldTour teams and four Women's WorldTour teams are members.

"This grey area includes substances and medical treatments not yet banned by WADA, but which raise serious ethical questions when used by healthy athletes, rather than the sick patients they were developed to treat. Cycling needs the UCI to act quickly and decisively to protect both the sport’s credibility and the health of the peloton – so that no athlete feels forced to take questionable products merely to keep up."

"The UCI now has this specific substance under monitoring, but must we wait for the result of another lengthy analysis while riders’ health is at risk and crashes are becoming even more prominent?" they asked.

"The MPCC’s position has not changed: the endless medicalisation of riders is a major problem and requires action. The MPCC urges the UCI to establish a clear and regulated position on a range of (medical) products in the grey area or other specific products (such as ketones). The MPCC stands ready to work closely with the UCI and support progress in this crucial area for the future of our sport."

