UCI officially bans repeated carbon monoxide inhalation 'to protect the health and safety of our athletes'

By
published

Governing body's ban to come into force from February 10

UCI President David Lappartient speaks at the UCI Congress back in September
UCI President David Lappartient speaks at the UCI Congress back in September (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has officially banned the repeated inhalation of carbon monoxide "to protect the health of riders" after it was approved by its UCI Management Committee.

The ban will come into force from February 10, the UCI announced on Saturday after the UCI Management Committee met between January 31 and February 1 in Arras, south of Liévin, where the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships are currently ongoing.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.