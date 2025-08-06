'You never want to see that happen' - Ben Turner claims first World Tour win at Tour de Pologne in tumultuous, crash-torn finale

Ineos Grenadiers racer claims small group sprint after race neutralised for 15 minutes after multiple riders crash on fast downhill

WALBRZYCH, POLAND - AUGUST 06: Ben Turner of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 3 a 159.3km stage from Walbrzych to Walbrzych / #UCIWT / on August 06, 2025 in Walbrzych, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates at finish line of stage 3 at Tour de Pologne with his first WorldTour victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Solid teamwork and a fast, late sprint helped Britain's Ben Turner clinch victory in the toughest stage of the 2025 Tour de Pologne on Tuesday. But if delighted with his first WorldTour triumph, the 26-year-old understandably had far more mixed feelings regarding how the race itself had played out.

At 15 kilometres from the finish in Walbrzych in southern Poland, the stage was suspended for 15 minutes following a massive crash on a fast downhill. A three-rider break and bunch were made to wait as organisers decided what action to take, given there were several injured riders, including race leader Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

