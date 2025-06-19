Recommended reading

'You have to respect it, but it sucks' – Tour de Suisse GC challenger Kévin Vauquelin criticises race leader Romain Grégoire for lack of collaboration

Failure to ally allows stage winner João Almeida to move back into overall contention

2025 Tour de Suisse stage 4: race leader Romain Grégoire and his closest GC rival Kévin Vauquelin sprint for fourth and fifth
Romain Grégoire and his closest GC rival Kévin Vauquelin sprint for fourth and fifth on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de Suisse overall contender Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) has pulled no punches in his criticisms of race leader Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) over their lack of collaboration in the mountains of stage 4 to keep overall threat João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) under control.

Starting as pre-race favourite, Almeida was virtually ruled out of the overall battle after a disastrous opening stage where on technical, rainsoaked hilly terrain he lost more than three minutes to stage winner Grégoire.

