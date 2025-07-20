Wout van Aert and Victor Campenaerts bettered by 'the guy you don't want in the breakaway' in Tour de France Belgian battle

Visma-Lease a Bike duo go up the road together but miss out on stage victory

Wout van Aert and Victor Campenaerts in the breakaway at the Tour de France on stage 15
Wout van Aert and Victor Campenaerts in the breakaway at the Tour de France on stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was something of a mini Belgian battle within the breakaway on stage 15 of the Tour de France, with the Visma-Lease a Bike duo of Wout van Aert and Victor Campenaerts going in search of the stage win, but were beaten by Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

The pair worked hard to get in the day's breakaway, even amidst the chaos of their team leader Jonas Vingegaard being caught behind a crash, and eventually made it up the road.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

