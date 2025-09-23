'Would I sign up for silver now? No' – Juan Ayuso is only thinking about the rainbow jersey at the Road World Championships

'It's the one-day race I've been most excited about since I became a professional' says Spanish leader

LOS CORRALES DE BUELNA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 04: Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates - XRGl celebrates at podium as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 12 a 144.9km stage from Laredo to Los Corrales de Buelna / #UCIWT / on September 04, 2025 in Los Corrales de Buelna, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso heads up Spain's hopes in Rwanda on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso leads Spain's selection at the elite men's road race at the Road World Championships, and he's going all out for the rainbow jersey on Sunday.

The Spaniard is taking on the elite road race for the second time in his career and heads up an eight-man selection for the 267.5km race.

While defending champion Tadej Pogačar and time trial champion Remco Evenepoel might be the outright favourites for the win in Kigali, Ayuso doesn't want to settle for anything less than the rainbow jersey.

He scored two solo stage wins at the Vuelta a España amid a public falling-out with his team, results which nonetheless underlined his form ahead of the Worlds.

The tough conditions of the World Championships route – 6,000 metres of climbing and seven hours of racing – will only be made more difficult by the altitude, Ayuso said. It's something that will take its toll on riders who aren't used to racing all day at the altitude of high Alpine passes.

Ayuso will be backed up by a team fully supporting him on Sunday, with Marc Soler, Abel Balderstone, Iván Romeo, Carlos Verona, Carlos Canal, Roger Adrià, and Raúl García Pierna filling out the Spanish selection.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

