Worrack to lead Canyon-SRAM at Boels Ladies Tour

Image 1 of 5 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) in the peloton (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Trixi Worrack (Canyon SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 German national champion Mieke Kroeger (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Trixi Worrack is set to lead the Canyon-SRAM team at the six-day Boels Ladies Tour. The German all-rounder will have support from a well-rounded team that includes compatriot and defending champion Lisa Brennauer and Italian champion Elena Cecchini.

"I really hope there is a lot of crosswinds here this week," Worrack said in a team press release. "I like this style of racing. It makes it hard and you have to be on your game and concentrated the whole time. It's great."

The Boels Ladies Tour begins with a 103km road race around the city of Tiel. The race will continue with a team time trial in Gennep followed by four more road races before ending with a hilly stage to Valkenburg on Sunday.

Canyon-SRAM will also field German champion Mieke Kroger, Alena Amialiusik and Barbara Guarischi.

For those competing in the World Championships held in Qatar in October, the Boels Ladies Tour is one of the last chances for them to put the finishing touches on their form, particularly with the inclusion of a team time trail.

"It is really important at this time of year because there aren't so many races left to get some race speed in," Worrack said. "With Worlds being two weeks later, this stage race becomes even more important. Also since Worlds are flat this year, this tour is ideal because it gives us good impact as part of the final preparations."

Watch the UCI's video below that features Worrack and describes her three-month recovery from a serious crash earlier this year at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Cittiglo that required doctors to remove one kidney.