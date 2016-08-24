Liv-Plantur announce GP de Plouay and Boels Rental Ladies Tour squads

Image 1 of 5 Pink jersey holder Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Riejanne Markus waits backstage for the biggest podium appearance of her career at the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Rozanne Slik (Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Sara Mustonen - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 5 of 5 Julia Soek (Liv-Plantur) rides in the peloton in the first lap around Vårgårda (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Liv-Plantur head to the Women's WorldTour GP de Plouay with Canadian Leah Kirchmann leading its ambitions for victory. The 26-year-old will also lead the team just a handful of days later at the six-day Boels Rental Ladies Tour.

Kirchmann won the Drentse Acht van Westerveld earlier in the season, going on to take several top-five results before a breakthrough win in the Giro Rosa prologue in her first season with the squad. Kirchmann has ridden the GP de Plouay just once before, finishing 22nd overall.

"Plouay is always a hard course here, and every year you see a selection of top riders racing for the win," coach Hans Timmermans said. "With Leah we have a rider who can be there in the mix and a podium is a realistic target for us. Besides Leah we have a strong team in support on such a hard course."

The six-rider team for the GP de Plouay also features Dutchwomen Riejanne Markus, Rozanne Slik, Kyara Stijns, with Australian Carlee Taylor and Briton Molly Weaver completing the team.

The hilly rolling circuit traditionally finishes in a bunch sprint having first trimmed down the peloton on the challenging parcours. World champion Lizzie Armitstead goes in as defending champion with her Boels Dolmans squad looking to continue its dominance in the inaugural Women's WorldTour.

Kirchmann will again be the team's leader at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour with race suited to her characteristics as a fast finisher. The second stage team time trial and stage 6 from Bunde to Valkenburg set to decide the overall classification.

"The race covers six stages with two hilly days, three opportunities for a sprint and a team time trial," coach Dirk Reuling said. "The goal for us is firstly to go for a stage result with Leah and after the TTT we will decide whether the GC is still a realistic goal to go for."

From the GP de Plouay squad, Taylor and Weaver are replaced by Sara Mustonen and Julia Soek.

"The TTT is only on the second day so we will know pretty early what our strategy will be focused on. The third stage has a start and finish right in front of the team house in Sittard, so that will be quite special," Reuling added.

Liv-Plantur for GP de Plouay (August 27): Leah Kirchmann (Can), Riejanne Markus (Ned), Rozanne Slik (Ned), Kyara Stijns (Ned), Carlee Taylor (Aus) and Molly Weaver (GBr).

Liv-Plantur for Boels Rental Ladies Tour (August 30 - September 4): Leah Kirchmann (Can), Riejanne Markus (Ned), Sara Mustonen (Swe), Rozanne Slik (Ned), Julia Soek (Ned) and Kyara Stijns (Ned).