Worrack has kidney removed after Trofeo Binda crash

Trixi Worrack has had one of her kidneys removed following a crash last week and does not know when she might be able to get back on the bike.

The German national champion crashed on a descent at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda WorldTour race on March 20 and, after a CT scan at a nearby hospital in Cittiglio, she was moved to a hospital in Varese in order to undergo emergency surgery on her left kidney.

Worrack returned home to Germany at the weekend and revealed that the kidney was removed entirely and that she was still suffering in the aftermath of the procedure.

"My left kidney was torn in three places and had to be completely removed,” the 34-year-old told Radsport. "I’m still not in a good way. I have a lot of pain.”

The injury comes as a significant disruption to what had started out as a successful start to the season for Worrack. The Canyon-SRAM rider won the Ladies Tour of Qatar overall in February before finishing third at the WorldTour-level Ronde van Drenthe just over a week ahead of the Trofeo Binda.

Directeur Sportif Beth Duryea said at the time of the accident that it was a “serious” injury with no real indication of how long it would take to recover. The lay-off is likely to be lengthy but, still in considerable pain, Worrack has no idea of a time scale or recovery process that would see her return to racing.

"This is not a typical cyclist injury like a broken collarbone, after which you can calculate roughly when you'll be sitting back on the bike,” she said. “At this moment I do not yet know how it will go.”

Canyon-SRAM director Beth Duryea gave Cyclingnews an update on Worrack's condition saying, "Trixi is now out of hospital and is at her home in Germany, she's continuing to recover and is being seen by medical staff now at her home town."