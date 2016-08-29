Trending

2016 Boels Rental Ladies Tour start list

Provisional starters August 29, 2016

Lisa Brennauer on the final 2015 Boels Rentals Ladies Tour podium

Lisa Brennauer on the final 2015 Boels Rentals Ladies Tour podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

2016 Boels Rental Ladies Tour start list

Canyon-SRAM Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
2Trixi Worrack (Germany)
3Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
4Barbara Guarischi (Italy)
5Mieke Kröger (Germany)
6Elena Cecchini (Italy)

Wiggle High5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
12Anna Christian (United Kingdom)
13Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
14Chloe Hosking (Australia)
15Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France)
16Emma Johansson (Sweden)

Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
22Shara Gillow (Australia)
23Roxane Knetemann (Netherlands)
24Anouska Helena Koster (Netherlands)
25Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands)
26Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Elisabeth Armitstead (United Kingdom)
32Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
33Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
34Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
35Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
36Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

Orica - AIS
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Amanda Spratt (Australia)
42Gracie Elvin (Australia)
43Katrin Garfoot (Germany)
44Loren Rowney (Australia)
45Sarah Roy (Australia)
46Tayler Wiles (United States)

Hitec Products
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Thea Thorsen (Norway)
52Simona Frapporti (Italy)
53Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
54Emilie Moberg (Norway)
55Lauren Kitchen (Australia)
56Tone Hatteland-Lima (Norway)

Team Liv-Plantur
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Leah Kirchmann (Canada)
62Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)
63Sara Mustonen (Sweden)
64Rozanne Slik (Netherlands)
65Julia Soek (Netherlands)
66Kyara Stijns (Netherlands)

Lotto Soudal Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
72Anouk Rijff (Netherlands)
73Willeke Knol (Netherlands)
74Chantal Hoffmann (Luxembourg)
75Susanna Zorzi (Italy)
76Isabelle Beckers (Belgium)

Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Natalie Van Gogh (Netherlands)
82Janneke Ensing (Netherlands)
83Jermaine Post (Netherlands)
84Chanella Stougje (Netherlands)
85Esra Tromp (Netherlands)
86Hanna Solovey (Ukraine)

Lensworld - Zannata
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Nina Kessler (Netherlands)
92Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)
93Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
94Winanda Spoor (Netherlands)
95Oxana Kozonchuk (Russia)
96Kaat Hannes (Belgium)

Jan Van Arckel
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Marjolein Van 't Geloof (Netherlands)
102Evy Kuijpers (Netherlands)
103Sylvie Boermans (Netherlands)
104Nike Beckeringh (Netherlands)
105Danique Braam (Netherlands)
106Karen Elzing (Netherlands)

NWVG-Autoschade Bathoorn
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Netherlands)
112Paulien Koster (Netherlands)
113Nynke Pellikaan (Netherlands)
114Loes Adegeest (Netherlands)
115Leonie Lubbinge (Netherlands)
116Simone De Vries (Netherlands)

Restore Cyclingteam
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
122Tessa Neefjes (Netherlands)
123Gina Hofland (Netherlands)
124Ilse Miltenburg (Netherlands)
125Minke Bakker (Netherlands)
126Nina Buysman (Netherlands)

Swaboladies.nl
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Esther van Veen (Netherlands)
132Ingrid Tempert (Netherlands)
133Hanna Helamb (Sweden)
134Sofie van Horik (Netherlands)
135Tessa Dijksman (Netherlands)
136Minke Van Dongen (Netherlands)

Norway
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Kirsti Ruud (Norway)
142Monica Holler (Sweden)
143Line Marie Gulliksen (Norway)
144Birgitte Ravndal (Norway)
145Marie Flataas (Norway)
146Susanne Andersen (Norway)

 