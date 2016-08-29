2016 Boels Rental Ladies Tour start list
Provisional starters August 29, 2016
2016 Boels Rental Ladies Tour start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|4
|Barbara Guarischi (Italy)
|5
|Mieke Kröger (Germany)
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
|12
|Anna Christian (United Kingdom)
|13
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Australia)
|15
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France)
|16
|Emma Johansson (Sweden)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|22
|Shara Gillow (Australia)
|23
|Roxane Knetemann (Netherlands)
|24
|Anouska Helena Koster (Netherlands)
|25
|Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands)
|26
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Elisabeth Armitstead (United Kingdom)
|32
|Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
|33
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|34
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
|35
|Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
|36
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Amanda Spratt (Australia)
|42
|Gracie Elvin (Australia)
|43
|Katrin Garfoot (Germany)
|44
|Loren Rowney (Australia)
|45
|Sarah Roy (Australia)
|46
|Tayler Wiles (United States)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Thea Thorsen (Norway)
|52
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|53
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|54
|Emilie Moberg (Norway)
|55
|Lauren Kitchen (Australia)
|56
|Tone Hatteland-Lima (Norway)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Leah Kirchmann (Canada)
|62
|Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)
|63
|Sara Mustonen (Sweden)
|64
|Rozanne Slik (Netherlands)
|65
|Julia Soek (Netherlands)
|66
|Kyara Stijns (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|72
|Anouk Rijff (Netherlands)
|73
|Willeke Knol (Netherlands)
|74
|Chantal Hoffmann (Luxembourg)
|75
|Susanna Zorzi (Italy)
|76
|Isabelle Beckers (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Natalie Van Gogh (Netherlands)
|82
|Janneke Ensing (Netherlands)
|83
|Jermaine Post (Netherlands)
|84
|Chanella Stougje (Netherlands)
|85
|Esra Tromp (Netherlands)
|86
|Hanna Solovey (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Nina Kessler (Netherlands)
|92
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)
|93
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|94
|Winanda Spoor (Netherlands)
|95
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Russia)
|96
|Kaat Hannes (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Marjolein Van 't Geloof (Netherlands)
|102
|Evy Kuijpers (Netherlands)
|103
|Sylvie Boermans (Netherlands)
|104
|Nike Beckeringh (Netherlands)
|105
|Danique Braam (Netherlands)
|106
|Karen Elzing (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Netherlands)
|112
|Paulien Koster (Netherlands)
|113
|Nynke Pellikaan (Netherlands)
|114
|Loes Adegeest (Netherlands)
|115
|Leonie Lubbinge (Netherlands)
|116
|Simone De Vries (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
|122
|Tessa Neefjes (Netherlands)
|123
|Gina Hofland (Netherlands)
|124
|Ilse Miltenburg (Netherlands)
|125
|Minke Bakker (Netherlands)
|126
|Nina Buysman (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Esther van Veen (Netherlands)
|132
|Ingrid Tempert (Netherlands)
|133
|Hanna Helamb (Sweden)
|134
|Sofie van Horik (Netherlands)
|135
|Tessa Dijksman (Netherlands)
|136
|Minke Van Dongen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Kirsti Ruud (Norway)
|142
|Monica Holler (Sweden)
|143
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Norway)
|144
|Birgitte Ravndal (Norway)
|145
|Marie Flataas (Norway)
|146
|Susanne Andersen (Norway)
