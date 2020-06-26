Win a 24 karat gold bike signed by Mathieu van der Poel

Image 1 of 10 Win a Canyon Ultimate painted with 24 karat gold (Image credit: 4Gold) Image 2 of 10 The bike is offered by 4Gold, a company co-founded by Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: 4Gold) Image 3 of 10 The brand's slogan 'Dont [sic] settle for silver' is painted on the seat stays (Image credit: 4Gold) Image 4 of 10 All logos are painted with 24 karat gold flake (Image credit: 4Gold) Image 5 of 10 The brand's logo replaced the Canyon head tube badge (Image credit: 4Gold) Image 6 of 10 The bike is Canyon's range topping Ultimate CF SLX 9.0 (Image credit: 4Gold) Image 7 of 10 4Gold branding also appears on the chain stays (Image credit: 4Gold) Image 8 of 10 ... and the top tube, along with the Canyon logo (Image credit: 4Gold) Image 9 of 10 The bike is fitted with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset (Image credit: 4Gold) Image 10 of 10 Van der Poel has signed the top tube (Image credit: 4Gold)

4Gold.be, the sports supplements and Nutrigenomics company co-founded by Mathieu van der Poel, is offering its customers the chance to win a Canyon Ultimate CF SLX, custom painted using 24 karat gold leaf.

The bike was sent to Geraardsbergen-based Color Monkey, a paint shop that has previously painted bikes for Peter Sagan and Johan Museeuw. Given free rein to design a one-of-a-kind bike, Color Monkey used 24 karat gold leaf for the Canyon branding, and 4Gold logos on the top tube, head tube and chainstays.

The brand's slogan 'Dont[sic] settle for silver' adorns the seat stays, and subtle gloss and matte detailing adds to the design. The top tube of the bike has then been signed by Van der Poel himself.

Besides the headline-grabbing paint and signature, the bike itself is no slouch. The CF SLX is the top-level frameset offered within the Canyon Ultimate range, featuring Canyon's own Aerocockpit bar-stem combo and VCLS compliance-boosting seatpost.

The DT Swiss ARC 1400 wheels are worthy contenders for the Cyclingnews guide to the best road bike wheels and are wrapped in Schwalbe's Pro One tubeless road tyres . It is kitted out with Shimano's flagship Dura-Ace Di2 road groupset and finished off with a Fizik Antares R3 saddle .

To be in with a chance of winning, you'll need to fill in a form on the 4Gold website, and place an order of over €95.00 on the brand's online shop.