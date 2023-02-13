Who's racing where – Tadej Pogacar opens 2023 account in Spain

The road season is heating up as we get further into February with a number of stage races starting in quick succession across Spain, France and Portugal, which highlights the beginning of road racing in Europe. And there is gravel mixed in across three continents as well, all covered on Cyclingnews.

Headlining this week’s races is Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who will not be starting his season at the UAE Tour but instead decided to race the second edition of the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior and the Vuelta a Andalucía to open his 2023 account.

The Slovenian will be joined on the start line by Enric Mas (Movistar) and the inform Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), ready to fight it out on the five hilly stages across Andalucía at Ruta del Sol. Meanwhile, top sprinters such as Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Pro Cycling) will battle it out on the two flatter stages in Portugal.

Later in the week comes the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana. Feminas, a 2.Pro women’s race that has numerous WWT level teams lined up to compete and the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, a three-day race in Southeastern France. In South America, the eight-stage Transcordilleras Rally Colombia will conclude at the end of the week, crossing all three sections of the Andes mountains.

Read on for more information about all the racing and Cyclingnews’ coverage.

Weekend wrap

Before jumping straight in, here's a round-up of the weekend's biggest results.

Vuelta a Andalucía - Ruta del Sol

Tadej Pogačar began the week at Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior and then races at the Vuelta a Andalucía - Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

After the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior on Monday there will only be one day off before stage racing really kicks off in Europe at the Vuelta a Andalucía on five hilly stages in one of Spain’s oldest races.

With a startlist full of stars, the Ruta del Sol is unlikely to disappoint, headlined by superstar Tadej Pogačar, former Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart who showed strong form in Valenciana, and a trio of Spanish GC contenders in Mikel Landa, Enric Mas and Carlos Rodriguez.

If the Slovenian is anywhere close to his best, he could easily win the first four stages but there will be chances for puncheurs and climbers to attack the two-time Tour de France champion along the route.

Stage 1 will somewhat decide the general classification with two category 1 climbs providing nowhere to hide for those wanting to fight for the leader’s jersey.

Pogačar will also be supported by a strong team with a former winner of this race, Tim Wellens and key mountain domestiques Rafal Majka and George Bennett.

Fabio Jakobsen in green points jersey after stage 3 at 2022 Volta Ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

The roads of southern Portugal will provide top sprinter Fabio Jakobsen a chance to get his European racing underway in similar fashion to last year where he won two stages.

He will be challenged to the flat finishes by Alexander Kristoff and Matteo Trentin on stages 1 and 3, and the former will provide an opportunity for teams to drop Jakobsen with a number of uphill sections in the final 60km.

There are two opportunities for the pure climbers on the startline to make their mark before the final time trial, to the famous finishes up the Alto da Fóia and the Alto do Malhão.

Sergio Higuita and Jai Hindley are among those who will want to extend a big gap to the stronger time trialists in the race - Thymen Arensman and João Almedia, before the final 24km test starting and finishing in Lagoa.

Also look to see home rider and former World Champion Rui Costa continue his superb form for new team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty from his win in Valenciana.

Marta Bastianelli wins the 2022 Vuelta CV Feminas (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)

The women’s pro peloton will go to Spain for their next race for four stages at the 2.pro Setmana CV Feminas.

There is no official start list released yet but the previous six editions have been won by some of the finest women’s cyclists in the world - Annemiek Van Vleuten twice, Anna van der Breggen, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, and in 2022 by Marta Bastianelli.

Stages 1 and 2 will provide the faster riders a chance at victory whilst the latter two stages will be where the climbers battle it out.

Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

Nairo Quintana wins stage 3 at Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The week finishes with three stages in southeastern France at the Tour du Var and will give riders an opportunity to experience a similar parcours to that of Paris-Nice.

No start list has been released yet but the race normally has top level climbers on the start line with former winners including Nairo Quintana, Thibaut Pinot and Philippe Gilbert in the earlier stages of his career.

Pinot is expected to start alongside other French GC hopes in David Gaudu and Romain Bardet. Whilst outside of France, the hopes will be on Hugh Carthy, Esteban Chaves and Giulio Ciccone.

Stage 3 will be the most difficult test starting in Villefranche-sur-Mer before tackling the Col d’Èze and the Col de Châteauneuf in the first 54km with two more categorised climbs to come on the 131.8km route into Vence.

Transcordilleras Rally Colombia

Challenging terrain across Colombia at third edition of Transcordilleras Rally (Image credit: Mauricio Ordoñez)

The eight-day off-road extravaganza in Colombia returns this week, kicking off on Sunday and running throughout next week. A self-supported bikepacking event with timed stages, featuring climbs up to 4,000 metres, it has attracted some big names from the world of gravel.

Laurens ten Dam returns to the field of 60 riders who will push across the Andes mountains.

The week at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Race Race Race Race Race Header Cell - Column 6 Header Cell - Column 7 Monday February 13 Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior Clásica de Almería Women Tour of Oman stage 3 Transcordilleras stage 2 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Tuesday February 14 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Tour of Oman stage 4 Transcordilleras stage 3 Row 1 - Cell 5 Row 1 - Cell 6 Row 1 - Cell 7 Wednesday February 15 Volta ao Algarve stage 1 Ruta del Sol stage 1 Tour. of Oman stage 5 Transcordilleras stage 4 Row 2 - Cell 5 Row 2 - Cell 6 Row 2 - Cell 7 Thursday February 16 Volta ao Algarve stage 2 Ruta del Sol stage 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Transcordilleras stage 5 Setmana CV Feminas stage 1 Row 3 - Cell 6 Row 3 - Cell 7 Friday February 17 Volta ao Algarve stage 3 Ruta del Sol stage 3 Tour du Var stage 1 Transcordilleras stage 6 Setmana CV Feminas stage 2 Row 4 - Cell 6 Row 4 - Cell 7 Saturday February 18 Volta ao Algarve stage 4 Ruta del Sol stage 4 Tour du Var stage 2 Transcordilleras stage 7 Setmana CV Feminas stage 3 Row 5 - Cell 6 Row 5 - Cell 7 Sunday February 19 Volta ao Algarve stage 5 Ruta del Sol stage 5 Tour du Var stage 3 Transcordilleras stage 8 Setmana CV Feminas stage 4 Row 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7

Start lists

Data Powered by FirstCycling