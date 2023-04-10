Martina Fidanza wins Ronde de Mouscron
Anniina Ahtosalo second, Valentine Fortin third in Mouscron
Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team) secured her first win of the season at the rain-soaked Ronde de Mouscron on Monday. The Italian sprinted to victory ahead of Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) and Valentine Fortin (Cofidis Women Team) in Mouscron.
Fidanza's victory comes just two days after Paris-Roubaix Femmes, where her Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling teammate Marta Lach finished 6th from a successful breakaway.
Although Paris-Roubaix marks the end of the cobbles classics, the one-day racing is still in full swing with the upcoming Brabantse Pijl and the Ardennes Classics.
The women's one-day racing resumed with a flat 120km circuit race in Mouscron, in the Province of Hainaut, Belgium.
Attacks came from Eva Van Agt (Jumbo-Visma), Marion Borras (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93 WE), Kathrin Schweinberger (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team), Teniel Campbell (Jayco-AlUla) and Femke De Vries (GT Krush Rebellease), but none stayed away.
Uno-X Pro Cycling organised its lead-out for Ahtosalo ahead of a reduced group sprint, but Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team got the better of them as Arianna Fidanza gave her sister Martina a perfectly-time lead-out to take the win.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
