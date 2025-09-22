'When I hit the cobbles, I got stuck and couldn't find the gear again' - Australia's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden blows up using 1x gear during U23 women's time trial

By published

2023 Junior world champion promises to return to win world title in years to come

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Felicity Wilson-Haffenden of Australia competes during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Under 23 Individual Time Trial a 22.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 22, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden in action in Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden admitted she made one 'big pacing error' that probably cost her a medal in the under-23 women's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda, with the 20-year-old admitting she blew up on the final Côte de Kimihurura cobbled climb.

The 2023 Junior world champion was second fastest at both intermediate time checks but slipped to fourth at the finish line. She was 2:21 down on new world champion Zoe Bäckstedt (Great Britain) but only 11 seconds slower than third-placed Federica Venturelli (Italy) and 31 seconds slower than Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia).

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.