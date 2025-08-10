'We've all been thinking of him' - Brandon McNulty dedicates Tour de Pologne win to badly-injured teammate Filippo Baroncini

By published

US rider pledges first WorldTour overall stage race win of career to Italian, who crashed on stage 3 of Pologne

WIELICZKA, POLAND - AUGUST 10: Brandon McNulty of The United States and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey and final overall race winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 7 a 12.5km individual time trial stage from Wieliczka to Wieliczka / #UCIWT / on August 10, 2025 in Wieliczka, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Brandon McNulty dons the yellow jersey as GC winner on the stage 7 podium after winning the individual time trial in Wieliczka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Baroncini was the one rider from UAE Team Emirates-XRG's 2025 Tour de Pologne line-up who was unable to witness team leader Brandon McNulty claim both the stage and the overall win in the Wieliczka time trial on Sunday, but the young Italian rider could not have been more present in spirit all the same.

Baroncini suffered multiple facial and vertebral fractures in a dramatic high-speed crash on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne and is currently in an induced coma in Wroclaw hospital, although UAE team sources confirmed he will be flown later today [Sunday] back to Italy to continue his recovery nearer home.

As for the time trial victory itself, taken on a very similar course to where he had captured both the stage and the opening lead of the Vuelta a España last year, McNulty said he had tried not too hard to think about how much was at stake during the race itself.

"I'm always happy to help. It's obvious that these guys are better suited like Tadej [Pogačar] and Isaac [Del Toro, second in the Giro d'Italia] and it's a pleasure to work for them. You can see everybody has their opportunities, we have not only a lot of victories as a team but a lot of different riders. They manage it well, I think."

A Grand Tour GC bid?

Regarding his own potential in Grand Tours GCs, McNulty had a breakthrough moment this May when he claimed his first top ten placing overall in seven participations in that type of race, finishing ninth in the Giro d'Italia. The team are apparently still weighing up what McNulty might to in the future in three-week stage races after his performance, with McNulty seemingly very much in the evaluation phase as well.

"One Grand Tour I think like, no way, and then in the next there's some signs of hope, so I don't know. It's such a different ball game to a week-long race so I don't know. I feel like I'm getting better every year, though, and gaining in endurance too, so we'll see."

Meanwhile McNulty has taken another landmark victory, both for himself and for the USA in the Tour de Pologne - "a nice achievement" - he said.

He also wanted to pay tribute to teammate Rafal Majka, who completed his last-ever home race on Sunday to massive cheers from the crowds and repeat appearances on the winner's podium, as well as doing almost as many post-race interviews, if not more, as McNulty.

"I've been with him for six years and it's always been a pleasure," McNulty said, "he's one of the best teammates to have around on and off the bike. "We've all tried to convince him for one more year but I don't think he's going to take it, so we're going to miss him."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.