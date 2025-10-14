'We're not yet where we want to be' – Fabian Cancellara pushes Tudor Pro Cycling to aim higher in 2026

'Our next step has to be part of the WorldTour but will the WorldTour exist in three year's time?' asks Swiss team manager

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step on second place, race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates and Michael Storer of Australia and Team Tudor Pro Cycling on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 119th Il Lombardia 2025 a 241km one day race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Michael Storer on the Lombardia podium with Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabian Cancellara and the Tudor Pro Cycling management celebrated Michael Storer's third place at Il Lombardia as if it was a major victory.

For the Australian and for the Swiss ProTeam, a place on the podium with Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel was a big moment and confirmation of their development during the last three years.

More was perhaps expected from leaders Julian Alaphilippe and Marc Hirschi but the Frenchman still won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec. He also raced valiantly at the Tour despite some pre-race health problems and was fifth at the Tour de Suisse and third at the Tour of Britain. Hirschi only won one race but racked up a long list of placings that secured vital ranking points to ensure Tudor will have places in all the 2026 WorldTour.

In 2026, Stefan Küng will strengthen the Tudor roster even further, adding firepower for the cobbled Classics. Storer has extended his contract until 2028 and other new signings include Luca Mozzato and the USA's Will Barta. Alaphilippe and Hirschi are under contract until 2027 and shipping and cruise giant MSC recently came on board as a key sponsor, joining bike sponsor, BMC, Red Bull, Assos and Boss.

Cancellara is hoping that Küng, Alaphilippe, Hirschi and Mozzato can combine for the Classics, while Storer confirms his success of 2025.

