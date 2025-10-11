'It's the highlight I wasn't expecting' - Michael Storer earns first Monument podium at Il Lombardia

By published

'I can be proud of my season, proud of today, proud of my team' says Australian

Michael Storer finishes third at Il Lombardia 2025
Michael Storer finishes third at Il Lombardia 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Storer scored the first Monument podium of his career, finishing in third place behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) at Il Lombardia on Saturday.

Racing for Tudor Pro Cycling, owned and managed by retired pro Fabian Cancellara, Storer said this result was the most memorable part of his season.

Storer was part of a select group that formed on the lower slopes of the decisive final climb, the Passo di Ganda, along with Pogačar and his teammates Jay Vine and Isaac del Toro, Evenepoel and Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

Pogačar then launched a searing attack halfway up the climb, with 36km to go and quickly built his lead to nearly a minute as Evenepoel, Seixas, and Storer were unable to respond, the three riders settling into a chase, Del Toro sitting on their wheels.

Not giving up, Evenepoel distanced his rivals, Seixas and then Del Toro, while Storer hung on by a thread, but Pogačar had already pushed his lead out to a minute, with the pair racing for second place.

Storer said he struggled over the last small ascent of the Colle Aperto, but nonetheless was pleased to finish in third place, 3:14 behind Pogačar in Bergamo.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.