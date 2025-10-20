'We’ll be ready the moment the chance comes' – Unibet Tietema Rockets on track for 2026 Tour de France wildcard place

By published

Innovative ProTeam end season in 26th place, with Dylan Groenewegen joining for 2026

ATHERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 05: Andreas Stokbro of Denmark, Hartthijs De Vries of Netherlands, Davide Bomboi of Belgium, Axel Huens of France, Tomas Kopecky of Czech Republic, Zeb Kyffin of Great Britain and Team Unibet Tietema Rockets prior to the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 4 a 186.9km stage from Atherstone to Burton Dassett on September 05, 2025 in Atherstone, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
The Unibet Tietema Rockets on stage at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Unibet Tietema Rockets team is on track to secure a wildcard invitation to the 2026 Tour de France after finishing 26th in the 2025 UCI team rankings.

The innovative ProTeam, owned by former pro rider Bas Tietema and friends Devin van der Wiel and Josse Wester, ended the 2025 season with Lukáš Kubiš finishing second overall at the new NIBC Tour of Holland.

TotalEnergies, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Team Polti VisitMalta, Burgos Burpellet BH, Equipo Kern Pharma, VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè also finished in the top 30 with Unibet Tietema Rockets.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Burgos Burpellet BH and Equipo Kern Pharma in line for the Vuelta a España wildcards, with Team Polti VisitMalta and VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè likely to ride the Giro d'Italia.

The team has secured wildcard invites to a number of one-day races in 2025, including the Amstel Gold Race, Paris–Roubaix, the Copenhagen Sprint and the Renewi Tour.

"There’s no clear date for when the Rockets will line up in the Tour de France. What we can promise: we’ll be ready the moment the chance comes," the team said in a Substack post this summer as they focused on scoring points.

"By ready, we don’t just mean riding along. We mean ready to fight for stage wins. Because being there is cool, but being there to win is even better."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.