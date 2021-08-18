Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 5 highlights - Video
By Cyclingnews
Watch as Jasper Philipsen takes a second stage win in Albacete
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a España in a sprint finish ahead of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Alberto Dainese (Team DSM).
The flat route was designed for the sprinters but crosswinds threatened to create separations in the bunch during the 184.4km between Tarancón and Albacete.
A breakaway of three; Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH), Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) stole away early on but with 16km to go, they were all brought back into the main field.
A touch of wheels resulted in a mass crash that saw overall race leader Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) go down along with Romain Bardet (Team DSM), and Mikel Nieve (Team BikeExchange), among others.
Taaramäe limited his losses to roughly 2 minutes with help from his teammates, but he lost the overall race lead. Bardet and Nieve finished more than 12 minutes back.
Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) now leads the overall classification by five seconds ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and 10 seconds to Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team) as the race heads into stage 6 on Thursday.
Watch the highlights video above to see how stage 5 of the Vuelta a España unfolded.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.