Visma-Lease a Bike sign experienced Welshman Doull to bolster lead-out train for rising star Matthew Brennan

Welshman Owain Doull has signed a two-year deal to join Visma-Lease a Bike in 2026 to add experience to both their Classics squad and Matthew Brennan's lead-out train, the Dutch team announced on Tuesday.

Off the back of one of the finest neo-pro seasons in history, which has seen Brennan take 12 professional wins so far – including four at the WorldTour level – the Brit will get added support for a compatriot during his second season at Visma in the form of Doull.

Doull himself has tasted success at the highest level on the track, as part of the Team GB quartet that rode to Olympic Gold in Rio at the 2016 Games, alongside Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy and Steven Burke, but has mainly played the domestique role as a road professional.

He's raced for Team Sky and most recently EF Education-EasyPost, with top results of a stage win at the Tour de la Provence and second at the 2019 edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, but will be focused on helping the likes of Brennan during his time in yellow and black.

"I’m very excited about the opportunity I’m getting here with one of the best teams in the world," said Doull in Visma's announcement.

"I’m already highly motivated when I think about next season. I’m looking forward to supporting Matthew Brennan in the flat sprints, playing a role in his lead-out and in the classics.

"At the same time, I also want to discover how much room for growth I still have myself. Physically, I’m still getting stronger, even after nine years in the WorldTour. Last season was my best so far, and I expect that I can take another step forward with this team."

Doull raced all of the WT Flemish cobbled races this past season, and Paris-Roubaix, which included supporting Neilson Powless before his improbable victory against three Visma-Lease a Bike riders at Dwars door Vlaanderen, including Wout van Aert.

"I have loved my time in pink at EF Pro Cycling and have shared some incredible moments here," said Doull on his Instagram.

"I feel I have been given the chance to find my voice as a rider in this team and have memories I will cherish for a lifetime. From all the riders to the staff I want to say thank you. I have loved every minute of it it. I have learnt so much which I plan on taking with me into the future."

Doull has started 17 Monuments so far in his long career, so will certainly know his way around the hardest cobbled events, and should play a key early role in controlling and protecting the likes of Van Aert and Matteo Jorgenson in spring next season. He's also finished four of the five Grand Tours he's started, so he should play an important helper role in the summer, too.

"With his experience at the highest level, he will absolutely strengthen our team," said Visma's head of racing, Grischa Niermann.

"Owain showed last year that he can still be competitive in the spring classics. We also expect that he can continue to improve physically within our team. But his most important role will be to guide our young talents in the classics and sprints."

Doull is one of four Brits confirmed on Visma's roster for 2026, alongside Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates, Ben Tulett and Brennan.