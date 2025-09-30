Visma-Lease a Bike sign experienced Welshman Doull to bolster lead-out train for rising star Matthew Brennan

By published

Former Olympic Gold medallist on the track to depart EF Education-EasyPost, join Dutch squad on two-year deal

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 14: Owain Doull of Great Britain and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 14th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2025 a 209.1km one day race from Montreal to Montreal / #UCIWT / on September 14, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Doull racing at the GP Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Welshman Owain Doull has signed a two-year deal to join Visma-Lease a Bike in 2026 to add experience to both their Classics squad and Matthew Brennan's lead-out train, the Dutch team announced on Tuesday.

Off the back of one of the finest neo-pro seasons in history, which has seen Brennan take 12 professional wins so far – including four at the WorldTour level – the Brit will get added support for a compatriot during his second season at Visma in the form of Doull.

"I’m very excited about the opportunity I’m getting here with one of the best teams in the world," said Doull in Visma's announcement.

"I’m already highly motivated when I think about next season. I’m looking forward to supporting Matthew Brennan in the flat sprints, playing a role in his lead-out and in the classics.

"At the same time, I also want to discover how much room for growth I still have myself. Physically, I’m still getting stronger, even after nine years in the WorldTour. Last season was my best so far, and I expect that I can take another step forward with this team."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.