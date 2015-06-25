Video: Tejay van Garderen's Tour de France BMC SLR01

Image 1 of 8 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Tejey van Garderen with his BMC Team Machine SLR01 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Nacer Bouhanni and Tejay van Garderen on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 8 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost the yellow jersey on stage 8 to Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Tejay van Garderen riding to second place and the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen's path to becoming a legitimate Tour de France contender has been fraught with many trials and tribulations, but the 26-year-old American believes he's learned some hard lessons over the past five years and has dialled in his preparation for the French Grand Tour. Van Garderen recently said he is in top form as he targets the podium on the Champs Elysees this July. Likewise, the set up on the racing machine he hopes will help propel him to new heights at the Tour has also been dialled in through multiple seasons of trial and error.

In this video from the Critérium du Dauphiné, where van Garderen finished second to Team Sky's Chris Froome, BMC team mechanic Aaron Fairley gives Cyclingnews a detailed look at van Garderen's 56cm BMC SLR01 bike, which is decked out in Shimano Dura Ace electronic DI2 components.

