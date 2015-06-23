Tour de France: BMC Racing announce team to support van Garderen

Image 1 of 8 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Lawson Craddock shares a laugh with race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 8 Daniel Oss and Manuel Quinziato talking on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 8 Michael Schar takes a monster pull on the front during stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 The BMC train looks after Rohan Dennis in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Danilo Wyss (BMC) in the most courageous rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) proud of his stage win prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing today announced the Tour de France roster they hope can boost designated leader Tejay van Garderen onto the final podium this year. Classics star Greg Van Avermaet headlines a nine-rider squad that also includes Damiano Caruso, Rohan Dennis, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato, Samuel Sánchez, Michael Schär and Danilo Wyss.

Van Avermaet's experience with the classics should provide plenty of assistance over this year's cobbled stage in northern France, while Schär, Oss and Quinziato will be on hand to add horsepower for the team time trial and to keep their leader safe during the long, flat days.

Dennis is a good GC rider in his own right, wearing yellow again this year at the Criterium du Dauphine before van Garderen took the team reins during the first big climbing day. Caruso recently finished eighth overall at the Giro d'Italia and will be a trusted lieutenant for van Garderen in the mountains, as well as providing a second option should van Garderen fall victim to one of the many crashes that normally occur during he race's opening week. Van Garderen should also be able to count on mountain help from Wyss and Sanchez, who adds a dual threat to the roster as a potential stage winner.

BMC Racing Tour de France roster: Damiano Caruso, Rohan Dennis, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato, Samuel Sánchez, Michael Schär, Greg Van Avermaet, Tejay van Garderen and Danilo Wyss.



