Tour de France: BMC Racing announce team to support van Garderen
Dennis and Sanchez in American team's line-up
BMC Racing today announced the Tour de France roster they hope can boost designated leader Tejay van Garderen onto the final podium this year. Classics star Greg Van Avermaet headlines a nine-rider squad that also includes Damiano Caruso, Rohan Dennis, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato, Samuel Sánchez, Michael Schär and Danilo Wyss.
Van Avermaet's experience with the classics should provide plenty of assistance over this year's cobbled stage in northern France, while Schär, Oss and Quinziato will be on hand to add horsepower for the team time trial and to keep their leader safe during the long, flat days.
Dennis is a good GC rider in his own right, wearing yellow again this year at the Criterium du Dauphine before van Garderen took the team reins during the first big climbing day. Caruso recently finished eighth overall at the Giro d'Italia and will be a trusted lieutenant for van Garderen in the mountains, as well as providing a second option should van Garderen fall victim to one of the many crashes that normally occur during he race's opening week. Van Garderen should also be able to count on mountain help from Wyss and Sanchez, who adds a dual threat to the roster as a potential stage winner.
BMC Racing Tour de France roster: Damiano Caruso, Rohan Dennis, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato, Samuel Sánchez, Michael Schär, Greg Van Avermaet, Tejay van Garderen and Danilo Wyss.
