Specialized-lululemon becomes Velocio-SRAM

Image 1 of 4 The 2014 TTT champion Specialized-lululemon on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 The 2015 Velocio-SRAM team kit (Image credit: Velocio-SRAM) Image 3 of 4 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) shows her silver medal off to the crowds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) on her winning ride (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Velocio Sports announced its 2015 roster and title sponsors today, naming Velocio Apparel and component maker SRAM as the title sponsors of the women's team, known for the past three years as Specialized-lululemon. The team time trial World Championship squad will be known as Velocio-SRAM in 2015 and announced the complete roster for the coming season.

The team retains time trial World Champion Lisa Brennauer, Karol Ann Canuel, Tiffany Cromwell, Elise Delzenne, Loren Rowney, Tayler Wiles and Trixi Worrack, and adds Alena Amialiusik of Belarus, Italia Barbara Guarischi and Mieke Kroeger of Germany.

"We're very excited to continue this program," team owner Kristy Scrymgeour said. "A combination of cycling industry partners, grassroots contributors from our Project X crowd-funding campaign, and private donors has allowed us to return this racing year with ten athletes, seven of them veterans of our program."

The team ended its partnership with Specialized and lululemon this year, with both companies moving to the Boels-Dolmans squad as technical partners, rather than continue as title sponsors.

SRAM joins Cervélo bicycles, Zipp and Quarq in supporting the women's team. "This team is too good not to support," Alex Wassman, SRAM's Sponsorship Director said. "They focus on winning, specializing in races against the clock, and deliver pure professionalism through it all. It's the perfect formula for us as we continue to drive top level women’s racing globally."

The team will head to the Canary Islands in December for a training camp to begin its preparations for the 2015 season.