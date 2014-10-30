Cervélo returns to women's peloton with Velocio Sports

Image 1 of 4 Directeur sportif, Ronny Lauke and Specialized - lululemon celebrate retaining their World Championship title (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 4 Specialized Lululemon on the podium at sign on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 4 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) is crowned world champion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 The podium, HTC - Columbia Women, Cervelo Test Team and Nederland Bloeit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Bike maker Cervélo will partner with the Velocio Sports team, currently riding as Specialized-lululemon, through the 2016 season, the team owner announced today.

The UCI Team Time Trial World Champions recently parted with both current title sponsors, who will go on to be technical partners with the Boels Dolmans team next season.

The Velocio Sports organisation plans to announce its final roster and partners in the coming weeks, but said it will ride Cervélo's S5 aero road frame, R5 road frame and P5 Time trial frame in a special team edition design.

"We're excited to be partnering with Cervélo going forward," said Velocio Sports Owner Kristy Scrymgeour. "Cervélo has been a big supporter of women's cycling at the top level for many years with the Cervélo Test Team and we're looking forward to continuing that tradition."

Cervélo was a title sponsor of a successful women's team from 2008-2010 before moving to the Garmin squad in 2011, after which the women's team was disbanded.

"We are excited to re-enter the women's pro-cycling circuit" said Robert Reijers, managing director at Cervélo. "Velocio Sports is one of the most consistent, high-performing teams on the circuit, with an undefeated track record on the team time trial world championships and the world champion individual time trial on the roster".

The Velocio Sports organisation grew out of the highly successful High Road women's team, with then-manager Scrymgeour taking ownership of the team in 2012 and building it into one of the most powerful teams in the world. The squad has won all three team time trial world titles since the UCI added the event in 2012, and its rider Lisa Brennauer became world champion in the individual time trial this year. Ellen van Dijk rode for the team when she won the rainbow jersey in the time trial in 2013.

Although Scrymgeour has lost the current title sponsors, as well as star rider Evelyn Stevens, she is committed to building an equally strong program in 2015.