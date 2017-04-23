Image 1 of 38 Anna Van der Breggen (Boels-Dolemans) wins the first ever Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 38 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won all three Ardennes Classics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 38 The women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 38 The women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 Jessie Daams (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 38 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in the women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 The women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 The women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 Georgia Williams (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 The women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 38 Kaat Hannes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 38 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 38 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) gets a new wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 38 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) after a wheel change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 38 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 38 Amanda Spratt at the Orica-Scott car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 38 Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3) in the lead group in the women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 38 Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3) in the lead group in the women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 38 Shani Bloch (Veloconcept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 38 Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) on La Redoute (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 38 Annette Edmondson on La Redoute (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 38 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) won the sprint for fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 38 Lizzie Deignan celebrates her teammate's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 38 Lizzie Deignan, Anna van der Breggen and Kasia Niewiadoma made up the podium in all three Ardennes classics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 38 The women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 38 Anouska Koster (WM3) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 38 The podium in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 38 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) winner of the first women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 38 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 38 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 38 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 38 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla) best young rider in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 38 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig was the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 38 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 38 Anna van der Breggen going solo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 38 Anna Van der Breggen (Boels-Dolemans) celebrates her Ardennes triple (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Anna van der Breggen made it three for three at the Ardennes classics on Sunday. The Dutchwoman soloed to victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège as she did at Flèche Wallone on Wednesday and Amstel Gold Race last weekend.

Lizzie Deignan secured yet another one-two punch for Boels-Dolmans Cycling team when she outkicked Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie) to the line.

"I was aiming to be good this week, but I never expected something like this," said Van der Breggen. "It was an important week. I hoped to win one of them. I think Liege is a beautiful race, so if I could win this one, I'd be really happy but to win three of them. Wow."

It wasn't only Van der Breggen who impressed – although completing the triple is historic. Deignan's results come in spite of the fact she has been battling illness all spring and insists she's still far from her best.

"I have been really surprised this week," said Deignan. "The process I go through to get into top shape, I've missed the last two phases. I suppose this teaches me to have more confidence when things don't go exactly to plan.

"It's been a hard slog fighting through illness at home, being sick all the time," she added. "For me, it's been a really positive week to have good legs and be integrated into the team again. This gives us all a lot of confidence moving ahead."

Then there is Niewiadoma. The 24-year-old rounded out the podium at all three Ardennes races despite a glaring lack of team support in the race finishes.

"I tried my best to get rid of the Boels girls," said Niewiadoma. "Unfortunately it didn't work out. They are both really strong and for sure they showed it from the first Ardennes classic. At the end, I'm kind of happy to get again third – at least podium spot."

How It Happened

A 139-strong peloton lined up in Bastogne to contest the first running of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femme. The inaugural event covered 134 kilometres and featured four significant climbs, including the same finale with the Côtes de La Redoute, Roche-aux-Faucons, and Saint-Nicolas that the men raced.

The peloton remained largely together during the hilly opening hour of racing despite numerous attacks from kilometre zero. Early rollers served to soften legs and shell weaker riders from the back of the bunch.

Aude Biannic (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) gained the first gap with staying power. The Frenchwoman attacked around the 48-kilometre mark and opened up a 20-second advantage quickly. Jeanne Korevaar (WM3 Energie) bridged across to Biannic. The duo had 1:18 when they hit the Côte de la Vecquée. The first climb on the menu was the longest at 6.7 kilometres.

The pace and the gradient up La Vecquée immediately shut down the breakaway and split the peloton. Several riders lost contact with the fractured peloton completely. Two large pelotons had formed with several smaller groups in their wake over the top of La Vecquée.

The first two groups on the road rejoined on the downhill between La Vecquée and La Redoute. Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) attacked on the run-in to La Redoute but proved unable to hold off the peloton as the road rose. Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) led a group of around 40 riders over La Redoute and towards La Roche-aux-Faucons.

Roxane Knetemann (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) launched a solo escape and started the penultimate climbs with an 18-second advantage – an advantage that was quickly bridged by a Boels-Dolmans-led bunch.

As the size of the front group shrunk, Niewiadoma threw down her first missive.

"I said to myself: 'ok, I really need to go full here,'" Niewiadoma explained. "I knew if I didn't go full for sure [Van der Breggen and Deignan] are there, and it will be the same scenario of Amstel and Fleche."

Four riders could follow Niewiadoma's attack: Diegnan, Van der Breggen, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) and Ashleigh Moolman Paiso (Cérvelo-Bigla). In only three kilometres, the five pocketed 40-seconds over a 12-rider chase group led by Orica-Scott. Boels-Dolmans was the only team with more than one rider in the lead group.

"It was such a tough race, and we had the advantage being two at the front," said Van der Breggen. "Being together with Lizzie is a big advantage because everyone in the group knows if I attack, they have to close it and Lizzie is in the wheel. We can play the game."

They played the game well. As the gap began to fall up the Saint-Nicolas and cooperation waned, Van der Breggen attacked.

"I had a little gap already at the top of Saint Nicolas," said Van der Breggen. "It was over the top, so everyone was at their limit at that point."

It was a similar move to the one that netted her the win at Amstel Gold and Flèche Wallone. While Van der Breggen had every reason to be confident it would produce a similar result in Ans, Deignan's presence in the chase provided further incentive to take a risk.

"I thought I could try it, and if it didn't work, I still had Lizzie behind me," said Van der Breggen. "That's where I had an advantage. Because Lizzie is there, people are more hesitant to react to my attack. They know Lizzie can sprint really well."

Deignan's sprint was not required, not for the win anyway. Van der Breggen rode the final seven kilometres solo. For the third time in eight days, she celebrated across the line alone. 17 seconds later, Deignan bested Niewiadoma for second place.

"This whole week has been really good," said Deignan. "We're all really grateful this has happened. It's an important step for women's cycling. They've done this race properly – a full distance, hard race. I think we showcased what women's cycling is about today. This is the kind of platform we need."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:42:17 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:17 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:19 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:31 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:34 10 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 11 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 0:00:48 12 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:33 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 14 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 15 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 16 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 17 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 18 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 19 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota 20 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products 0:01:37 21 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 23 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:48 24 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 0:02:00 25 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:03 26 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:02:24 27 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 28 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 29 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:37 30 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:46 31 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:48 32 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team 0:02:50 34 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 35 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:53 36 Amelie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals 0:03:32 37 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:04:06 38 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:07:24 39 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 40 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 41 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:08:00 42 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team 43 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 44 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 45 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 46 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 47 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta 48 Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 49 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 50 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 51 Laura Camila Lozano (Col) Servetto Giusta 52 Mónika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 53 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Alé Cipollini 54 Iraida Garcia (Cub) S.C. Michela Fanini 55 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 56 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women 0:08:04 57 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 58 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 59 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 60 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 0:08:13 61 Wubbigje Regina Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:16 62 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 0:08:18 63 Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:08:19 64 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:08:26 65 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:09:18 66 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 67 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:09:44 68 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 69 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 70 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) BePink Cogeas 71 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 72 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Astana Women's Team 73 Milagro Mena (Crc) SAS - MACOGEP 74 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 75 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 76 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 77 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia-Durango 78 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Servetto Giusta 79 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini 80 Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 81 Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women 82 Allie Dragoo (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 83 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women 84 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling 85 Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women 86 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 87 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 88 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 89 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 90 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 91 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:09:48 92 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team 93 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 94 Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto Giusta 0:09:58 95 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:10:17 96 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 97 Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP 0:11:48 98 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:13:50 DNF Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Giusta DNF Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products DNF Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink Cogeas DNF Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas DNF Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas DNF Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals DNF Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals DNF Natalie Kerwin (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women DNF Amber Leone Neben (USA) Team Veloconcept Women DNF Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Veloconcept Women DNF Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing DNF Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini DNF Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini DNF Soline Lamboley (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP DNF Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP (USA) SAS - MACOGEP DNF Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP DNF Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx DNF Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx DNF Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta (Rus) Servetto Giusta DNF Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team (Ita) Astana Women's Team DNF Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 (Jpn) Wiggle High5 DNF Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling DNF Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Bizkaia-Durango (Jpn) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women (Fra) Team Sunweb Women DNF Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women (Ned) Team Sunweb Women DNF Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx DNF Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing DNF Valentina Scandolara (Ita) WM3 Pro Cycling DNF Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini DNF Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota DNF Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini