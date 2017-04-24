Van Vleuten rises to the top of WorldTour rankings after Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Image 1 of 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Anna Van der Breggen (Boels-Dolemans) wins the first ever Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig was the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The Liege podium with Anna van der Breggen in the centre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3) in the lead group in the women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten may not have been able to lay her hands on a winner’s trophy this spring, but the Dutchwoman's consistency has seen her climb to the top of the Women’s WorldTour rankings after the inaugural women’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

The Orica-Scott rider began the race with a six-point deficit to Sunweb's Coryn Rivera, who was not taking part, and finishing in the top 18 would be enough to put her in the purple jersey. Van Vleuten put forward an aggressive race strategy but was unable to hang onto the leaders when they made their move. She ultimately finished fifth, out-sprinted by Ellen van Dijk to the line. It completes an extremely consistent spring that has seen her drop out of the top five just twice, with a 14th at Gent-Wevelgem her worst performance.

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3) has also enjoyed a great run of form with third place in each of the Ardennes races, which has seen her jump to second in the individual standings, 40 points behind Van Vleuten. Rivera is now down to third place, 54 points behind, but she could close that gap at the Tour of California where she will be one of the favourites for the sprint stages. Van Vleuten has already confirmed that she will not be heading out to California or the next WorldTour event, Chongming Island.

Boels Dolmans had a slower start to the season than in 2017, but after locking out the top two steps at all three of the Ardennes races, Lizzie Deignan and Anna van der Breggen have moved into the top five, in fourth and fifth respectively. That has given them a commanding lead in the team competition with more than 500 points separating them from the second place Team Sunweb.

In the young riders classification, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo Bigla) added to her tally with a top 10 finish at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. She now leads Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) by 18 points, a large margin in a classification where points are much less. Ludwig is also just outside the top 10 in the general standings, four points behind Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope).

The women’s WorldTour will take a short break before revving up again at the three-day Tour of Chongming Island, which begins on May 5.

UCI Women's WorldTour standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 469 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 429 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 415 4 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 393 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 384 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 335 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 265 8 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 240 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 175 10 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 170

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1239 pts 2 Team Sunweb 733 3 Orica Scott 714 4 Wiggle High5 581 5 Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team 501 6 WM3 Pro Cycling Team 493 7 Canyon Sram Racing 410 8 Ale Cipollini 212 9 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 180 10 Lensworld - Kuota 134