'Unless we fight for it, nothing will ever change' – Lizzy Banks makes emotional call for change in contamination anti-doping cases after losing two-year battle to clear her name

By published

British rider reveals details of her appeal and legal process in 13,000 word document

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 26/09/2019 - Cycling - 2019 UCI Road World Championships - GB Headshots - Yorkshire, England - Lizzie Banks.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Lizzy Banks has made an emotional call for change in the way contamination cases are managed and judged by anti-doping authorities after losing a two-year battle to clear her name.

The 34-year-old former British rider, who raced for EF Education and won two stages of the Giro d'Italia Women, tested positive for traces of the diuretic Chlortalidone in July 2023. She was cleared by the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) after it was accepted that the substance entered her system through contamination, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and eventually won.

"I’m not sure yet whether I regret having carried on the fight. I am so empty right now that I barely know what I feel anymore. But this is what they do to people like me. They crush us. They expect that we will just walk away and they will never have any consequences. But there must be consequences."

“In no way did WADA make light of Ms. Banks’ case," a WADA spokesperson told Cycling Weekly when asked for a reaction.

“WADA appealed this case to CAS because it felt that the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code had not been implemented appropriately at first instance.”

"Speaking generally, the principle of strict liability is crucially important to uphold fairness in sport. Without it the anti-doping system would be inoperative. As the CAS panel observed in its final decision, there is a duty to apply the rules, which were enacted to safeguard the important principle of ensuring a level playing field and fairness to all athletes.”

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.