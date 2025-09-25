UCI to further clamp down on time trial helmet use in road races

Following a range of rule updates from the UCI management committee session in Kigali, Rwanda, where the World Championships are taking place, the sport's governing body has announced an updated 'simplified distinction' between time trial and mass start helmets for multiple disciplines.

The paragraph concerning the new helmet rules is short, but contains interesting information that will affect many of the helmets riders are wearing in races, the UCI said:

"Following approval by the UCI Management Committee in June 2025 to introduce a simplified distinction between time trial and mass start event helmets, members agreed the specifications that will concern helmets for mass start or bunch events from 1 January 2026 for road and cyclo-cross, and from 1 January 2027 for track.

"These specifications will include minimum ventilation requirements, a ban on helmet shells or accessories covering or obstructing the riders’ ears, and a ban on integrated or detachable visors. These new specifications also aim to contain aerodynamics, and in addition, will serve as a basis for distinctions between helmets used in different disciplines.

Other updates to come from the UCI press release today have concerned a U-turn on the UCI's ruling on minimum permitted handlebar width, as well as the introduction of a maximum track equipment price cap for the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

Helmets used for road, cyclocross and track racing will have minimum specifications, including minimum ventilation requirements, which could spell the end of aerodynamic helmet use in road races. A prime example would be Visma-Lease a Bike riders racing in older non-vented Giro Aerohead time trial helmets on the road. British road star Matthew Brennan has worn the helmet for many of his road wins this year.

Helmet shells, integrated and detachable visors and accessories covering a rider's ears will also be banned. Depending on the rules, several teams and manufacturers across various disciplines could be affected by this ruling.

The UCI states the new specifications, which we don't have a full breakdown of at present, aim to 'contain aerodynamics', which sounds like a way to potentially slow down races in a bid to try and make them safer. A train of thought which seems to have led to the recent rulings on minimum handlebar widths and gear ratio restrictions.