The rocky pathway into pro cycling - Troy Fields overcomes concussion, broken bones to restart career with 'unfinished business' at US Nationals

21-year-old is ready to rejoin the peloton after a Challenge Mallorca crash and time off from being struck by driver of a car while training

Troy Fields signed his first pro contract to race road in 2025 with Project Echelon Racing (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography / Project Echelon Racing)

Mountain biking in Tennessee is where Troy Fields learned to love riding a bicycle. Those roots were firmly planted by his father Stan, who has ridden Leadville Trail 100 MTB twice and in 2015 completed Cape Epic with Briton Paul Slattery, the teammates finishing in the top 100 of the Masters category.

Rather than follow the tyre tracks of his father with off-road endurance racing, such as Cape Epic or Leadville, Troy Fields pursued a junior career in road racing, last year earning a silver medal at US Pro Road Nationals in the men's under-23 time trial. He also won a stage in Spain at Vuelta Ciclista a Zamora and was third at Boulder Roubaix. 

