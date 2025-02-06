Danny Summerhill, Holly Breck find new homes at L39ION of Los Angeles for 2025

By
published

Williams Racing Devo announces Blazers roster and two programmes to raise money for families impacted by Los Angeles-area fires

Danny Summerhill (left) has been second at Athens Twilight Criteriium three times, and when he races there in 2025 he&#039;ll be teammates with Robin Carpenter (left), who was third in 2023
Danny Summerhill (left) has been second at Athens Twilight Criteriium three times, and when he races there in 2025 he'll be teammates with Robin Carpenter (left), who was third in 2023 (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/ Cyclingnews)
Jump to:

Two of the three teams owned and operated by Williams Racing Development, L39ION of Los Angeles and Golden State Blazers confirmed rosters for the 2025 season. A third squad in the Williams Racing Devo family that was built two years ago for domestic racing, Austin Outlaws, will not return for 2025. 

Danny Summerhill and Holly Breck are among the four riders making debuts for L39ION of Los Angeles in 2025. Eight riders return, led by team founder Justin Williams and top US sprinters Ty Magner and Kendall Ryan

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

More about womens cycling
Wiebes with the stage 1 winners award at the UAE Tour Women

Lorena Wiebes is the UAE Tour Women's rider of the day
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 06: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 3rd UAE Tour Women, Stage 1 a 149km stage from Dubai Police Officer&#039;s Club to Dubai Harbour / #UCIWWT / on February 06, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes storms to stage 1 sprint victory
Maxim Van Gils competes during stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges

Crash sparked by a car driving on course at Étoile de Bessèges forces Maxim Van Gils to abandon
See more latest