Danny Summerhill, Holly Breck find new homes at L39ION of Los Angeles for 2025

Danny Summerhill (left) has been second at Athens Twilight Criteriium three times, and when he races there in 2025 he'll be teammates with Robin Carpenter (left), who was third in 2023

Two of the three teams owned and operated by Williams Racing Development, L39ION of Los Angeles and Golden State Blazers confirmed rosters for the 2025 season. A third squad in the Williams Racing Devo family that was built two years ago for domestic racing, Austin Outlaws, will not return for 2025.

Danny Summerhill and Holly Breck are among the four riders making debuts for L39ION of Los Angeles in 2025. Eight riders return, led by team founder Justin Williams and top US sprinters Ty Magner and Kendall Ryan.

Summerhill was part of the dominant REIGN Storm Racing team last year, landing on the podium at five major one-day races, including second at Athens Twilight Criterium for a third time, and winning the individual sprint title at the American Criterium Cup series.

Breck spent two seasons with DNA Pro Cycling, earning the sprint classification title at Redlands Bicycle Classic in 2023 and last year taking podiums at Spin the District College Park, Manhattan Beach Grand Prix along with top 10s at five days of Chicago Grit.

The Blazers have added five new riders, including Briton Jim Brown, who spent the second half of last season with Israel-Premier Tech. Mexican Victoria Velasco, who is a seven-time medallist on the track from the Pan-American Championships, will add speed for the women's side of the programme, as well as Melsey Perez, the reigning U23 time trial champion of the Dominican Republic.

The Blazers road captains will continue to be Tyler Williams, Cory Williams and Samantha Schneider. Key departures from the two teams are Skylar Schneider, who moved from the Blazers to Team SD Worx-Protime, and Kyle Murphy, who was at L39ION for two seasons and has not confirmed a new team for 2025.

From the Outlaws team, US riders Lucas Bourgoyne, a former U23 criterium champion, and 19-year-old Luke Fetzer, sixth at US Pro Criterium nationals, were key sprinters last year. Both riders looked to move to L39ION of Los Angeles, but both signed with Cadence Cyclery out of Texas for 2025 and will focus on one-day races.

Both L39ION of Los Angeles and Golden State Blazers will operate as USA Cycling domestic elite squads this year, and look to begin the year at the Roger Millikan Grand Prix of Cycling in Brea, California on February 9, then take part of the squads to Valley of the Sun stage race in Arizona, February 14-16, before a US-based team camp.

Community support

Management for Williams Racing Devo announced they would offer a bike auction and sales of a special-edition T-shirt to support families, communities, and organizations impacted by the recent fires in the Los Angeles area.

One Factor Ostro Vam II bike from the L39ION fleet with SRAM red components and Zipp wheels, valued at $10,000, will be auctioned to raise money, 100% of the proceeds going to fire relief efforts. Bidding is open through Saturday, February 8, 8:00 p.m. PST,, with the current offer at $6,000.

Sales of special-edition apparel from L39ION will be donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. A heavyweight T-shirt is available for $35.99 and a heavyweight pullover hoodie is $59.99. 100% of those proceeds will be donated to the LAFD Foundation.

L39ION of Los Angeles 2025 roster

Alfredo Bueno (USA)

Robin Carpenter (USA)

Alec Cowan (Canada)

Daniel Kalichman (Canada)

Ty Magner (USA)

Jason Paez (USA)

Danny Summerhill (USA)

Justin Williams (USA)

Holly Breck (USA)

Laurel Rathbun (USA)

Kendall Ryan (USA)

Llori Sharpe (Jamaica)

Golden State Blazers 2025 roster