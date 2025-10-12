Two decisive attacks 'not the easiest but definitely the most beautiful' way for Florian Vermeersch to win first rainbow jersey at UCI Gravel Worlds

Belgian says victory confirms mental and physical triumph from leg fracture a year ago

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARCEL VAN HOORN/EPA/Shutterstock (15534423l) Gold medalist Florian Vermeersch of Belgium poses on the podium for the Men Elite race of the UCI Gravel World Championships in Maastricht, Netherlands, 12 October 2025. UCI Gravel World Championships in Zuid-Limburg, Maastricht, Netherlands - 12 Oct 2025
Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) celebrates his first career rainbow jersey with the gold medal at 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships in the Netherlands (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Florian Vermeersch delivered a world title for Belgium in the elite men's race Sunday at the UCI Gravel World Championships. It was payback for last year, perhaps, as Mathieu van der Poel won for the Netherlands on Belgian soil in 2024.

But the ride this year for the 26-year-old Belgian was also one of redemption and resolution, unleashing a vicious pace with three other riders after the first 50km and then using a solo effort on the final 20km into Maastricht, Netherlands, for the title.

He finished on the podium with silver in two other appearances at UCI Gravel Worlds. In 2023, he chased but never caught Matej Mohorič (Slovenia), and last year, he rode solo behind the winner Van der Poel for another second place.

Vermeersch's contribution to this parade of success came on the heels of Tadej Pogačar dominating Il Lombardia, for a record-breaking fifth time, and he said the two exchanged text messages on Saturday.

Now, like Pogačar, Vermeersch has a rainbow jersey.

