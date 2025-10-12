UCI Gravel World Championships LIVE – Pidcock, Merlier, Würtz Schmidt and Vakoč among names in action in elite men's race
The second day will see the elite men compete across 180km and take 1,650 metres of climbing
Race Situation
Race set to start at 11.45 CEST.
The men's race starts in Beek in just under 45 minutes.
The women's race wasn't without its drama, of course. Will we see more of that today?
Shirin van Anrooij feels 'my chance at the world title was taken away' as another Dutch rider helped close her solo lead at Gravel World Championships
The World Champs already kicked off yesterday with the women's race. You can catch up here.
UCI Gravel World Championships: Lorena Wiebes claims elite women's world title with sprint victory for dominant Dutch team
Good morning and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the men's race at the UCI Gravel World Championships 2025!
