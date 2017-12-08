Trek becomes title sponsor of Drops women's team for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Tayler Wiles shows off the 2018 Trek-Drops jersey (Image credit: Trek-Drops) Image 2 of 5 The back of the Trek-Drops jersey (Image credit: Trek-Drops) Image 3 of 5 The 2018 Trek-Drops kit (Image credit: Trek-Drops) Image 4 of 5 Trek-Drop have a dark mulberry colour clothing (Image credit: Trek-Drops) Image 5 of 5 The Drops Cycling Team leaves the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Trek has announced an extension of its partnership with the Drops women's cycling team to become co-title sponsor for the 2018 season. The team name will change to Trek-Drops.

The 10-rider roster will compete in a full season of UCI events, beginning at the Santos Women's Tour in January.

"Our continued partnership with Trek is extremely exciting," said Trek-Drops team manager Tom Varney. "We've always had a good relationship with the brand, and this next step will allow the team to continue to increase in stature and performance in the field of professional women's road racing."

The roster includes Tayler Wiles, who will enhance the team's overall classification ambitions. Wiles won Tour of the Gila this year and had wins in the climbing competitions at Thuringen Rundfahrt and Ceskeho Svycarska.

Trek has been involved with the team since 2015. The Trek-Drops team will continue to race on the renowned Miami Green Trek Émonda road bikes and Speed Concept time trial bikes. The team will ride Bontrager wheels and cockpits, and Bontrager XXX Road Shoes.

The riders are currently attending a training camp in Cambrils, Spain to prepare for the 2018 season.

2018 Trek-Drops roster: Eva Buurman (Ned), Anna Christian (Gbr), Lizzie Holden (Gbr), Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Manon Lloyd (Gbr) Annasley Park (Gbr) Abby-Mae Parkinson (Gbr), Hannah Payton (Gbr), Lucy Shaw (Gbr), Annie Simpson (Gbr), Abi van Twisk (Gbr), Molly Weaver (Gbr), Tayler Wiles (Usa).