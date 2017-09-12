Tayler Wiles signs with Drops for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) helps her team with the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the leaders jersey going into the final stage at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Loren Rowney (Australia) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 5 of 5 Race leader Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the start line for stage 4 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

American Tayler Wiles has signed with Drops Pro Cycling, the team announced today. The 29-year-old moves across for the 2018 season after a successful season with UnitedHealthcare that also included a silver medal in the Pan American Championship time trial, the mountains classification win in the Tour de Feminin, and a stage win at the Thüringen Ladies Tour.

Tayler said in the team's press release that she is excited to join the Drops team where she will have a chance to be team leader and to mentor the younger riders.





"I had a lot of opportunities this year with my current team UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling and it has taught me so much about leadership, setting big goals, and working with your teammates who believe in you to achieve them. I am also really excited to help the others achieve their goals as there are some incredibly talented young riders on the team that I believe are the future of the sport."



