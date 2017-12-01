Boels-Dolmans extend sponsorship of women's team to 2020
Team continue to build for the future
The Boels-Dolmans team has secured deals with both of its title sponsors until the end of 2020. The Dolmans landscaping company has sponsored the team since its inception in 2010 with Boels Rentals coming on board for the 2012 season.
Related Articles
Boels Dolmans aim for more of the same in 2017
Boels Dolmans left with sour feeling after Sunweb stun them in Worlds TTT
Boels Dolmans complete 2018 line-up with Skylar Schneider signing
Brian Cookson announces intent to develop women's team
WorldTour Week: Support builds for women's minimum salary in 2018
Following the arrival of Boels as a sponsor, the team has quickly risen to the top ranks of women's cycling. It has finished top of the team rankings for the past two season with Megan Guarnier winning the inaugural Women's WorldTour for them.
"There wasn't much to discuss when contracts were renegotiated," said Boels Rental's Corporate Marketing & Communications Manager, Yvo Hoppers. "It's clear from everything that the team does that its management and riders have the right attitude towards professional cycling, which includes respect, sportsmanship and commitment. Boels Rental is pleased that the team will carry its name for another two years."
Boels Dolmans dominated the Women's WorldTour once again this season with Anna van der Breggen winning the individual rankings while the team ended the year over 1,000 points ahead of the next best, Sunweb, in the team rankings. A large part of that was down to Van der Breggen's domination of the Ardennes Classics, where she won all three races, along with the second place finishes of Lizzie Deignan.
The team ended the season with 29 victories, which included, in addition to all three Ardennes races, the Giro Rosa, the Tour of California and the Crescent Vargarda team time trial. Chantal Blaak also ensured that the rainbow jersey would remain within the team for a third season when she won the world road race title in Bergen.
"Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team is the number one UCI women's team in the world. Team spirit, passion and commitment from everyone involved in the team have led to our successes," said Erwin Janssen, owner of Dolmans Landscaping Group. "We celebrate all of our achievements together and I think that's exemplary of the atmosphere within the team. I'm thrilled that our partnership with the team will be continued for another two years. We are still eager for more success."
There has been little change to the team's line-up for the forthcoming season with Skylar Schneider and Anna Plichta their only signings, while Nikki Brammeier and Katarzyna Pawlowska leave at the end of 2017.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy