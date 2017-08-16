Weaver joins Drops for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 2 of 5 Molly Weaver - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 3 of 5 Molly Weaver hits the deck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Loren Rowney, Carla Ryan and Molly Weaver pose for a photo (Image credit: Ben Broomfield) Image 5 of 5 Molly Weaver - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin)

After two and a half seasons with Team Sunweb, Molly Weaver will join the British Drops team for the 2018 season. Weaver is the team's first new rider for next season, and she joins Alice Barnes, Ann-Sophie Duyck and Susanna Zorzi in the team's line-up.

Drops joined the rank of elite women's teams for the 2016 season and was started with the ambition of developing British talent. Weaver began her career with British squad Matrix Fitness in 2015, but joined Liv-Plantur later that season and has been with the team since.

"I couldn't be happier to announce that I'll be joining Drops next year. From the first conversation, we had I could tell that this was going to be the perfect fit," said Weaver. "The environment they have built, and the aspirations and continued progression of the team are all things I can't wait to be a part of."

Weaver has endured a challenging season after being involved in a collision with a car during a training ride ahead of the season that left her with a fractured collarbone, sternum and vertebrae. She didn't return to racing until May and has struggled since, with a crash at La Course another blow.

"2017 has been a difficult year, but it's allowed me the time to consider the next steps in my career and look for the opportunity to take on more of a team leader role. Every time Bob and I talk it reinforces to me how our ambitions and principles are aligned."

Team manager Bob Varney says that Weaver's experience will be extremely important to the relatively young squad and she will take on the position of road captain when she joins the squad. "We are all delighted to have signed Molly Weaver to our squad. Molly brings with her a wealth of experience gained at the highest level of our sport and will provide invaluable help and guidance to the young development riders within our squad.

"Molly will take on the mantle of road captain for 2018 and will be our Leader for selected Spring Classics. In addition to her new leadership responsibilities, Molly will also slip back into her role of domestique effortlessly when required."