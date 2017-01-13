Tour Down Under: New bikes and tech for WorldTour teams - Gallery

Image 1 of 132
LottoNl-Jumbo's 2017 Bianchi Oltre XR4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 132
Team Sunweb's new paint scheme for their Giant team bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 132
Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 132
Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon equipped with a Fizik Arione
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 132
Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon with a Power2max power meter, Campagnolo cranks and Look pedals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 132
Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon runs with Campagnolo Super Record 11 speed gears
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 132
Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 132
Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon with Campagnolo wheels and Continental Competition tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 132
Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 132
Astana's new2017 Argon 18 Gallium Pro machines
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 132
FSA cockpit for Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 132
Astana are also running FSA's SL-K brakes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 132
Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 132
Astana also use Power2Max power meters, but on FSA K-Force Light cranks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 132
Astana uses Vision wheels with Shwalbe rubber
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 132
Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 132
Tacx bottle cages on Astana's Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 132
Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 132
Bahrain-Merida's 2017 Merida Reacto bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 132
One-piece Vision bar/stem combo on Bahrain-Merida's Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 132
One-piece Vision bar/stem combo on Bahrain-Merida's Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 132
Bahrain-Merida use SRM power meters with Shimano chainrings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 132
Fulcrum wheels and Continental Competitions for Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 132
Bahrain-Merida use Shimano Dura-Ace rim brakes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 132
This is Yukira Arashiro's Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 132
Yukira Arashiro's 2017 Bahrain-Merida Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 132
Blue, gold and red colour scheme for Bahrain-Merida's Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 132
An aero front end thanks to Bahrain-Merida's Vision bar/stem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 132
Matching Bontrager stems for Trek-Segafredo's Emonda
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 132
A mysterious Bontrager saddle on the Trek-Segafredo Emonda
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 132
The Emonda is fitted with a number plate holder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 132
Shimano Dura-Ace cranks with SRM Power Meters for Trek-Segafredo's Laurent Didier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 132
Dura-Ace rim braking power for Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 132
Laurent Didier's 2017 Trek-Segafredo Emonda
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 132
Bontrager Aeolus 5 carbon wheels and Veloflux tubbies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 132
Orica-Scott's 2017 Scott Foil
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 132
This isn't the Syncros stem we've seen before on Orica's bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 132
Orica-Scott run Syncros XR1.0 saddles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 132
The Scott Foil rear triangle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 132
Another team running Continental Competition Pro's
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 132
Elite bottle cages on the Scott Foil for Orica
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 132
The BMC Racing 2017 BMC Teammachine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 132
Rohan Dennis' 2017 BMC Teammachine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 132
Rohan Dennis uses a Fizik Arione
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 132
BMC is also running SRM's wireless Dura Ace 9000 power meter crank
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 132
BMC uses Dura Ace rim brakes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 132
BMC's 3T cockpit with SRM power meter display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 132
FDJ's Lapierre Xelius for 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 132
Fizik Arione is a popular saddle, this one is Odd Christian Eiking's
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 132
Norwegian Odd Christian Eiking's FDJ Lapierre Xelius
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 132
FDJ is running PRO bars and stems
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 132
FDJ of course uses Continental Competition Pro tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 132
Team UAE Abu Dhabi uses Selle Italia saddles on their Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 132
Ben Swift's UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 132
UAE Abu Dhabi are using Power2max meters on Campagnolo cranks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 132
Ben Swift's UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 132
Deda bars and stem for Ben Swifts Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 132
UAE Abu Dhabi are using Campagnolo Super Record 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 132
Ben Swift's UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 132
Ben Swift's2017 UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 132
Ben Swift's Colnago is fitted with Bora carbon Ultra 50 wheels and Vittoria tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 132
FDJ are testing a prototype Shimano crank-based power meter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 132
FDJ's Lapierre Xelius for 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 132
FDJ also tested a Shimano power meter prototype in last year's Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 132
BMC use the Elite custom race plus cages
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 132
Vittoria Corsa tyres for BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 132
Orica-Scott use SRM PC8 head units
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 132
Orica-Scott running the wireless SRM 9000 Dura Ace power meter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 132
A fleet of Colnago C60s for UAE Abu Dhabi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 132
Trek-Segafredo are also using SRM PC8 heads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 132
Trek-Segafredo are also using SRM PC8 heads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 132
On Bahrain-Merida's Reacto, the rear brake is tucked underneath the chainstay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 132
Yukira Arashiro is running a Prologo Nago Evo saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 132
Another Prologo Nago Evo, this time on Astana's Argon 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 132
The Prologo Scratch 2 on another Astana bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 132
Movistar's Canyon rear triangle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 132
Movistar's 2017 Canyon Ultimate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 132
Bora-Hansgrohe are testing out disc brakes on some of their Specialized bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 132
Dimension Data's 2017 Cervelo S5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 132
Dimension Data use Rotor Inpower meters and Q rings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 132
Dimension Data are running Enve cockpits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 132
Dimension Data also run with Continental Competition tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 132
Team Dimension Data's Cervelo S5 uses an extended bottom bracket shell (BBRight)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 132
ENVE bars for Dimension Data
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 132
LottoNl-Jumbo are using the Pioneer crank-based power meter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 132
LottoNl-Jumbo's 2017 Bianchi Oltre XR4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 132
LottoNl-Jumbo also use Vision
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 132
Vittoria Corsa tyres for LottoNl-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 132
LottoNl-Jumbo are using the Pioneer crank-based power meter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 132
A Fizik Antares for Cannondale-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 132
Cannondale-Drapac use the Hollowgram SISL2 cranks with FSA rings and SRM power meters
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 132
Oversized CeramicSpeed pulleys on Cannondale-Drapac's rear derailleurs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 132
Cannondale-Drapac use Mavic carbon Special Service Course wheels and tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 132
Internal routing for Cannondale-Drapac's cables
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 132
AG2R La Mondiale's Factor O2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 132
AG2R La Mondiale also use the wireless SRM 900 power meter on their Factor O2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 132
Jan Bakelants is running a team Fizik saddle with Black Inc carbon seatpost
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 132
AG2R are using Black Inc stems and seatposts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 132
AG2R are using CeramicSpeed bearings in their bottom brackets
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 132
Mavic carbon SSC wheels but with Continental Competition Pro tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 132
A nod to Factor's British heritage on the AG2R bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 132
Another look at the Black Inc bar/stem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 132
Lotto Soudal are on Deda SuperZero stems
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 132
Vittoria Corsa tyres on Lotto Soudal's Dura Ace wheels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 132
Controls for the Camagnolo EPS system under the Deda bars of Lotto Soudal's Ridley
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 132
Selle Italia provides Lotto Soudal's saddles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 132
Campagnolo Super Record 11 for Lotto Soudal's Ridleys
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 132
Katusha Alpecin's 2017 Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 132
SRAM Red eTap on Katusha Alpecin's Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 132
Quarq power meters on Katusha Alpecin's SRAM Red crankset
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 132
Selle Italia provide Katusha Alpecin's saddles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 132
Katusha Alpecin are running an unlabeled integrated bar/stem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 132
Katusha Alpecin on SRAM Red eTap groups
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 132
The rear brake on Katusha-Alpecin's Canyon Aeroad - a new SRAM Red caliper?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 132
Jose Goncalves Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 132
Jose Goncalves Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 132
Simon Geschke's Team Sunweb 2017 Giant TCR
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 132
The cockpit of Simon Geschke's Giant
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 132
Vittoria Corsa tyres for Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 132
Pioneer power meters with Shimano Dura Ace components for Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 132
Elite bottle cages on Team Sunweb's Giant
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 132
The cockpit of Simon Geschke's Giant
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 132
Katusha Alpecin's Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 132
Thomas De Gendt's Lotto Soudal 2017 Ridley Helium SLX
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 132
Katusha Alpecin are using Continental tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 132
Lotto Soudal use Deda Superleggero seat posts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 132
The road knows which model of Ridley this is
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 132
AG2R La Mondiale's Factor O2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 132
San Marco saddles for LottoNl-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 132
Cannondale-Drapac's 2017 Cannondale SuperSix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 132
Dimension Data run CeramicSpeed bearings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 132
A look from behind at the Cervelo S5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The first WorldTour race of the season, the
Tour Down Under, puts all of the newest bikes and tech on display together for the first time of the 2017 season, and thanks to Belgian photographer Tim De Waele, Cyclingnews has compiled a huge gallery of images and information about which teams are using which new fancy gear.
We've already covered Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma F10 extensively, with a
close look at Geraint Thomas' bike, and highlighted Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS DIsc, which is on test in Adelaide. The only team missing from this gallery is Quick-Step Floors.
From what we see, the Continental Competition Pro is the tyre of choice for most teams, with eight of the 18 opting for this tyre. Vittoria are on five teams' bikes, while Astana use Schwalbe, Trek-Segafredo the boutique hand-made Veloflex tyres, and Cannondale-Drapac use Mavic wheels and tyres. Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe are using Specialized's Turbo Cottons.
Check out our WorldTour team bikes guide for 2017 to see the list of teams, their bikes and models and components, but also click or swipe through the massive 132-image gallery above and see what kind of unique, prototype or special components you can spot.
