Trending

Tour Down Under: New bikes and tech for WorldTour teams - Gallery

All the gear for the first WorldTour race of the year

Image 1 of 132

LottoNl-Jumbo's 2017 Bianchi Oltre XR4

LottoNl-Jumbo's 2017 Bianchi Oltre XR4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 132

Team Sunweb's new paint scheme for their Giant team bikes

Team Sunweb's new paint scheme for their Giant team bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 132

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 132

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon equipped with a Fizik Arione

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon equipped with a Fizik Arione
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 132

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon with a Power2max power meter, Campagnolo cranks and Look pedals

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon with a Power2max power meter, Campagnolo cranks and Look pedals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 132

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon runs with Campagnolo Super Record 11 speed gears

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon runs with Campagnolo Super Record 11 speed gears
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 132

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 132

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon with Campagnolo wheels and Continental Competition tyres

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon with Campagnolo wheels and Continental Competition tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 132

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon

Jasha Sütterlin's Canyon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 132

Astana's new2017 Argon 18 Gallium Pro machines

Astana's new2017 Argon 18 Gallium Pro machines
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 132

FSA cockpit for Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro

FSA cockpit for Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 132

Astana are also running FSA's SL-K brakes

Astana are also running FSA's SL-K brakes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 132

Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 132

Astana also use Power2Max power meters, but on FSA K-Force Light cranks

Astana also use Power2Max power meters, but on FSA K-Force Light cranks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 132

Astana uses Vision wheels with Shwalbe rubber

Astana uses Vision wheels with Shwalbe rubber
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 132

Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 132

Tacx bottle cages on Astana's Gallium Pro

Tacx bottle cages on Astana's Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 132

Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 132

Bahrain-Merida's 2017 Merida Reacto bike

Bahrain-Merida's 2017 Merida Reacto bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 132

One-piece Vision bar/stem combo on Bahrain-Merida's Reacto

One-piece Vision bar/stem combo on Bahrain-Merida's Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 132

One-piece Vision bar/stem combo on Bahrain-Merida's Reacto

One-piece Vision bar/stem combo on Bahrain-Merida's Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 132

Bahrain-Merida use SRM power meters with Shimano chainrings

Bahrain-Merida use SRM power meters with Shimano chainrings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 132

Fulcrum wheels and Continental Competitions for Bahrain-Merida

Fulcrum wheels and Continental Competitions for Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 132

Bahrain-Merida use Shimano Dura-Ace rim brakes

Bahrain-Merida use Shimano Dura-Ace rim brakes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 132

This is Yukira Arashiro's Reacto

This is Yukira Arashiro's Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 132

Yukira Arashiro's 2017 Bahrain-Merida Reacto

Yukira Arashiro's 2017 Bahrain-Merida Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 132

Blue, gold and red colour scheme for Bahrain-Merida's Reacto

Blue, gold and red colour scheme for Bahrain-Merida's Reacto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 132

An aero front end thanks to Bahrain-Merida's Vision bar/stem

An aero front end thanks to Bahrain-Merida's Vision bar/stem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 132

Matching Bontrager stems for Trek-Segafredo's Emonda

Matching Bontrager stems for Trek-Segafredo's Emonda
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 132

A mysterious Bontrager saddle on the Trek-Segafredo Emonda

A mysterious Bontrager saddle on the Trek-Segafredo Emonda
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 132

The Emonda is fitted with a number plate holder

The Emonda is fitted with a number plate holder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 132

Shimano Dura-Ace cranks with SRM Power Meters for Trek-Segafredo's Laurent Didier

Shimano Dura-Ace cranks with SRM Power Meters for Trek-Segafredo's Laurent Didier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 132

Dura-Ace rim braking power for Trek-Segafredo

Dura-Ace rim braking power for Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 132

Laurent Didier's 2017 Trek-Segafredo Emonda

Laurent Didier's 2017 Trek-Segafredo Emonda
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 132

Bontrager Aeolus 5 carbon wheels and Veloflux tubbies

Bontrager Aeolus 5 carbon wheels and Veloflux tubbies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 132

Orica-Scott's 2017 Scott Foil

Orica-Scott's 2017 Scott Foil
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 132

This isn't the Syncros stem we've seen before on Orica's bikes

This isn't the Syncros stem we've seen before on Orica's bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 132

Orica-Scott run Syncros XR1.0 saddles

Orica-Scott run Syncros XR1.0 saddles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 132

The Scott Foil rear triangle

The Scott Foil rear triangle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 132

Another team running Continental Competition Pro's

Another team running Continental Competition Pro's
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 132

Elite bottle cages on the Scott Foil for Orica

Elite bottle cages on the Scott Foil for Orica
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 132

The BMC Racing 2017 BMC Teammachine

The BMC Racing 2017 BMC Teammachine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 132

Rohan Dennis' 2017 BMC Teammachine

Rohan Dennis' 2017 BMC Teammachine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 132

Rohan Dennis uses a Fizik Arione

Rohan Dennis uses a Fizik Arione
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 132

BMC is also running SRM's wireless Dura Ace 9000 power meter crank

BMC is also running SRM's wireless Dura Ace 9000 power meter crank
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 132

BMC uses Dura Ace rim brakes

BMC uses Dura Ace rim brakes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 132

BMC's 3T cockpit with SRM power meter display

BMC's 3T cockpit with SRM power meter display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 132

FDJ's Lapierre Xelius for 2017

FDJ's Lapierre Xelius for 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 132

Fizik Arione is a popular saddle, this one is Odd Christian Eiking's

Fizik Arione is a popular saddle, this one is Odd Christian Eiking's
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 132

Norwegian Odd Christian Eiking's FDJ Lapierre Xelius

Norwegian Odd Christian Eiking's FDJ Lapierre Xelius
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 132

FDJ is running PRO bars and stems

FDJ is running PRO bars and stems
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 132

FDJ of course uses Continental Competition Pro tyres

FDJ of course uses Continental Competition Pro tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 132

Team UAE Abu Dhabi uses Selle Italia saddles on their Colnago C60

Team UAE Abu Dhabi uses Selle Italia saddles on their Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 132

Ben Swift's UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago

Ben Swift's UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 132

UAE Abu Dhabi are using Power2max meters on Campagnolo cranks

UAE Abu Dhabi are using Power2max meters on Campagnolo cranks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 132

Ben Swift's UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago C60

Ben Swift's UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 132

Deda bars and stem for Ben Swifts Colnago C60

Deda bars and stem for Ben Swifts Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 132

UAE Abu Dhabi are using Campagnolo Super Record 11

UAE Abu Dhabi are using Campagnolo Super Record 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 132

Ben Swift's UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago C60

Ben Swift's UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 132

Ben Swift's2017 UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago C60

Ben Swift's2017 UAE Abu Dhabi team Colnago C60
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 132

Ben Swift's Colnago is fitted with Bora carbon Ultra 50 wheels and Vittoria tyres

Ben Swift's Colnago is fitted with Bora carbon Ultra 50 wheels and Vittoria tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 132

FDJ are testing a prototype Shimano crank-based power meter

FDJ are testing a prototype Shimano crank-based power meter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 132

FDJ's Lapierre Xelius for 2017

FDJ's Lapierre Xelius for 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 132

FDJ also tested a Shimano power meter prototype in last year's Tour de France

FDJ also tested a Shimano power meter prototype in last year's Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 132

BMC use the Elite custom race plus cages

BMC use the Elite custom race plus cages
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 132

Vittoria Corsa tyres for BMC

Vittoria Corsa tyres for BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 132

Orica-Scott use SRM PC8 head units

Orica-Scott use SRM PC8 head units
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 132

Orica-Scott running the wireless SRM 9000 Dura Ace power meter

Orica-Scott running the wireless SRM 9000 Dura Ace power meter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 132

A fleet of Colnago C60s for UAE Abu Dhabi

A fleet of Colnago C60s for UAE Abu Dhabi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 132

Trek-Segafredo are also using SRM PC8 heads

Trek-Segafredo are also using SRM PC8 heads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 132

Trek-Segafredo are also using SRM PC8 heads

Trek-Segafredo are also using SRM PC8 heads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 132

On Bahrain-Merida's Reacto, the rear brake is tucked underneath the chainstay

On Bahrain-Merida's Reacto, the rear brake is tucked underneath the chainstay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 132

Yukira Arashiro is running a Prologo Nago Evo saddle

Yukira Arashiro is running a Prologo Nago Evo saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 132

Another Prologo Nago Evo, this time on Astana's Argon 18

Another Prologo Nago Evo, this time on Astana's Argon 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 132

The Prologo Scratch 2 on another Astana bike

The Prologo Scratch 2 on another Astana bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 132

Movistar's Canyon rear triangle

Movistar's Canyon rear triangle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 132

Movistar's 2017 Canyon Ultimate

Movistar's 2017 Canyon Ultimate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 132

Bora-Hansgrohe are testing out disc brakes on some of their Specialized bikes

Bora-Hansgrohe are testing out disc brakes on some of their Specialized bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 132

Dimension Data's 2017 Cervelo S5

Dimension Data's 2017 Cervelo S5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 132

Dimension Data use Rotor Inpower meters and Q rings

Dimension Data use Rotor Inpower meters and Q rings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 132

Dimension Data are running Enve cockpits

Dimension Data are running Enve cockpits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 132

Dimension Data also run with Continental Competition tyres

Dimension Data also run with Continental Competition tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 132

Team Dimension Data's Cervelo S5 uses an extended bottom bracket shell (BBRight)

Team Dimension Data's Cervelo S5 uses an extended bottom bracket shell (BBRight)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 132

ENVE bars for Dimension Data

ENVE bars for Dimension Data
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 132

LottoNl-Jumbo are using the Pioneer crank-based power meter

LottoNl-Jumbo are using the Pioneer crank-based power meter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 132

LottoNl-Jumbo's 2017 Bianchi Oltre XR4

LottoNl-Jumbo's 2017 Bianchi Oltre XR4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 132

LottoNl-Jumbo also use Vision Metron 5D one piece stem/bar

LottoNl-Jumbo also use Vision Metron 5D one piece stem/bar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 132

Vittoria Corsa tyres for LottoNl-Jumbo

Vittoria Corsa tyres for LottoNl-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 132

LottoNl-Jumbo are using the Pioneer crank-based power meter

LottoNl-Jumbo are using the Pioneer crank-based power meter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 132

A Fizik Antares for Cannondale-Drapac

A Fizik Antares for Cannondale-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 132

Cannondale-Drapac use the Hollowgram SISL2 cranks with FSA rings and SRM power meters

Cannondale-Drapac use the Hollowgram SISL2 cranks with FSA rings and SRM power meters
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 132

Oversized CeramicSpeed pulleys on Cannondale-Drapac's rear derailleurs

Oversized CeramicSpeed pulleys on Cannondale-Drapac's rear derailleurs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 132

Cannondale-Drapac use Mavic carbon Special Service Course wheels and tyres

Cannondale-Drapac use Mavic carbon Special Service Course wheels and tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 132

Internal routing for Cannondale-Drapac's cables

Internal routing for Cannondale-Drapac's cables
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 132

AG2R La Mondiale's Factor O2

AG2R La Mondiale's Factor O2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 132

AG2R La Mondiale also use the wireless SRM 900 power meter on their Factor O2

AG2R La Mondiale also use the wireless SRM 900 power meter on their Factor O2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 132

Jan Bakelants is running a team Fizik saddle with Black Inc carbon seatpost

Jan Bakelants is running a team Fizik saddle with Black Inc carbon seatpost
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 132

AG2R are using Black Inc stems and seatposts

AG2R are using Black Inc stems and seatposts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 132

AG2R are using CeramicSpeed bearings in their bottom brackets

AG2R are using CeramicSpeed bearings in their bottom brackets
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 132

Mavic carbon SSC wheels but with Continental Competition Pro tyres

Mavic carbon SSC wheels but with Continental Competition Pro tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 132

A nod to Factor's British heritage on the AG2R bikes

A nod to Factor's British heritage on the AG2R bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 132

Another look at the Black Inc bar/stem

Another look at the Black Inc bar/stem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 132

Lotto Soudal are on Deda SuperZero stems

Lotto Soudal are on Deda SuperZero stems
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 132

Vittoria Corsa tyres on Lotto Soudal's Dura Ace wheels

Vittoria Corsa tyres on Lotto Soudal's Dura Ace wheels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 132

Controls for the Camagnolo EPS system under the Deda bars of Lotto Soudal's Ridley

Controls for the Camagnolo EPS system under the Deda bars of Lotto Soudal's Ridley
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 132

Selle Italia provides Lotto Soudal's saddles

Selle Italia provides Lotto Soudal's saddles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 132

Campagnolo Super Record 11 for Lotto Soudal's Ridleys

Campagnolo Super Record 11 for Lotto Soudal's Ridleys
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 132

Katusha Alpecin's 2017 Canyon Aeroad

Katusha Alpecin's 2017 Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 132

SRAM Red eTap on Katusha Alpecin's Canyon Aeroad

SRAM Red eTap on Katusha Alpecin's Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 132

Quarq power meters on Katusha Alpecin's SRAM Red crankset

Quarq power meters on Katusha Alpecin's SRAM Red crankset
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 132

Selle Italia provide Katusha Alpecin's saddles

Selle Italia provide Katusha Alpecin's saddles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 132

Katusha Alpecin are running an unlabeled integrated bar/stem

Katusha Alpecin are running an unlabeled integrated bar/stem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 132

Katusha Alpecin on SRAM Red eTap groups

Katusha Alpecin on SRAM Red eTap groups
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 132

The rear brake on Katusha-Alpecin's Canyon Aeroad - a new SRAM Red caliper?

The rear brake on Katusha-Alpecin's Canyon Aeroad - a new SRAM Red caliper?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 132

Jose Goncalves Canyon Aeroad

Jose Goncalves Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 132

Jose Goncalves Canyon Aeroad

Jose Goncalves Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 132

Simon Geschke's Team Sunweb 2017 Giant TCR

Simon Geschke's Team Sunweb 2017 Giant TCR
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 132

The cockpit of Simon Geschke's Giant

The cockpit of Simon Geschke's Giant
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 132

Vittoria Corsa tyres for Sunweb

Vittoria Corsa tyres for Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 132

Pioneer power meters with Shimano Dura Ace components for Team Sunweb

Pioneer power meters with Shimano Dura Ace components for Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 132

Elite bottle cages on Team Sunweb's Giant

Elite bottle cages on Team Sunweb's Giant
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 132

The cockpit of Simon Geschke's Giant

The cockpit of Simon Geschke's Giant
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 132

Katusha Alpecin's Canyon Aeroad

Katusha Alpecin's Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 132

Thomas De Gendt's Lotto Soudal 2017 Ridley Helium SLX

Thomas De Gendt's Lotto Soudal 2017 Ridley Helium SLX
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 132

Katusha Alpecin are using Continental tyres

Katusha Alpecin are using Continental tyres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 132

Lotto Soudal use Deda Superleggero seat posts

Lotto Soudal use Deda Superleggero seat posts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 132

The road knows which model of Ridley this is

The road knows which model of Ridley this is
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 132

AG2R La Mondiale's Factor O2

AG2R La Mondiale's Factor O2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 132

San Marco saddles for LottoNl-Jumbo

San Marco saddles for LottoNl-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 132

Cannondale-Drapac's 2017 Cannondale SuperSix

Cannondale-Drapac's 2017 Cannondale SuperSix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 132

Dimension Data run CeramicSpeed bearings

Dimension Data run CeramicSpeed bearings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 132

A look from behind at the Cervelo S5

A look from behind at the Cervelo S5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The first WorldTour race of the season, the Tour Down Under, puts all of the newest bikes and tech on display together for the first time of the 2017 season, and thanks to Belgian photographer Tim De Waele, Cyclingnews has compiled a huge gallery of images and information about which teams are using which new fancy gear.

We've already covered Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma F10 extensively, with a close look at Geraint Thomas' bike, and highlighted Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS DIsc, which is on test in Adelaide. The only team missing from this gallery is Quick-Step Floors.

From what we see, the Continental Competition Pro is the tyre of choice for most teams, with eight of the 18 opting for this tyre. Vittoria are on five teams' bikes, while Astana use Schwalbe, Trek-Segafredo the boutique hand-made Veloflex tyres, and Cannondale-Drapac use Mavic wheels and tyres. Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe are using Specialized's Turbo Cottons.

Check out our WorldTour team bikes guide for 2017 to see the list of teams, their bikes and models and components, but also click or swipe through the massive 132-image gallery above and see what kind of unique, prototype or special components you can spot.

