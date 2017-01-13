Trending

Training Down Under - Gallery

Teams gather in Adelaide for the start of the 2017 season at the Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 45

Miles Scotson and Richie Porte

Miles Scotson and Richie Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla and Eros Capecchi

Gianluca Brambilla and Eros Capecchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Wilco Keldermann

Wilco Keldermann
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Yukiya Arashiro

Yukiya Arashiro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Niccolo Bonifazio

Niccolo Bonifazio
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Giovanni Visconti and Bahrain-Merida teammates

Giovanni Visconti and Bahrain-Merida teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Jay Mccarthy

Jay Mccarthy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Miles Scotson

Miles Scotson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Richie Porte

Richie Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Louis Meintjes

Louis Meintjes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Petr Vakoc

Petr Vakoc
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Sean De Bie

Sean De Bie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Rafael Valls and Adam Hansen

Rafael Valls and Adam Hansen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Nathan Haas

Nathan Haas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Jay Mccarthy and sports director Patxi Vila

Jay Mccarthy and sports director Patxi Vila
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Thomas De Gendt

Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Wilco Keldermann

Wilco Keldermann
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Jay McCarthy

Jay McCarthy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Jose Goncalves and Jhonatan Restrepo

Jose Goncalves and Jhonatan Restrepo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Tiago Machado

Tiago Machado
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Miles Scotson

Miles Scotson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Eros Capecchi

Eros Capecchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Jack Bauer

Jack Bauer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Francisco Ventoso

Francisco Ventoso
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Dries Devenyns

Dries Devenyns
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Ben Swift

Ben Swift
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Diego Ulissi

Diego Ulissi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Ben Swift

Ben Swift
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Ben Swift

Ben Swift
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Giovanni Visconti

Giovanni Visconti
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Miles Scotson

Miles Scotson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla

Gianluca Brambilla
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Sergio Luis Henao

Sergio Luis Henao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Martin Velits

Martin Velits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Thomas De Gendt

Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Louis Meintjes

Louis Meintjes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Marco Marcato

Marco Marcato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Ben Swift

Ben Swift
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Jack Bauer

Jack Bauer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Gianluca Brambilla

Gianluca Brambilla
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Eros Capecchi

Eros Capecchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Richie Porte

Richie Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Teams are gathering in Adelaide for the start of the 2017 season this weekend, when the People's Choice Classic on January 15 will provide a warm-up for the WorldTour opener at the Santos Tour Down Under January 17-22. 

Following Sunday's criterium in Adelaide, 18 WorldTour teams plus the Unisa-Australia national team will line up on Tuesday for the Tour Down Under's first stage, a 145km road race from Unley to Lyndoch. From there, the race will visit Stirling, Paracombe, Glenelg, Victor Harbor, Norwood, Campbelltown, McLaren Vale, Willunga Hill and Adelaide before the 2017 winner is decided.

Some riders, like World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), have been in Australia since last month, while other teams and individuals have been arriving sporadically over the past few weeks. The first order of business is to shake any jet lag that may have accumulated on the trip to Australia, then it's time to dial in the machines, meet with media and stretch out the legs.

Check out the gallery for a look at what some of the teams and riders have been up to in the Australian summer heat.