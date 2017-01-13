Training Down Under - Gallery

Image 1 of 45 Miles Scotson and Richie Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla and Eros Capecchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Wilco Keldermann (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Niccolo Bonifazio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Giovanni Visconti and Bahrain-Merida teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Jay Mccarthy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Miles Scotson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Richie Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Louis Meintjes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Petr Vakoc (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Sean De Bie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Rafael Valls and Adam Hansen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Nathan Haas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Jay Mccarthy and sports director Patxi Vila (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Wilco Keldermann (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Jay McCarthy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Jose Goncalves and Jhonatan Restrepo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Tiago Machado (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Miles Scotson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Eros Capecchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Jack Bauer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Francisco Ventoso (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Dries Devenyns (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Ben Swift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Diego Ulissi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Ben Swift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Ben Swift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Miles Scotson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Sergio Luis Henao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Martin Velits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Louis Meintjes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Marco Marcato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Ben Swift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Jack Bauer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Eros Capecchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Richie Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Teams are gathering in Adelaide for the start of the 2017 season this weekend, when the People's Choice Classic on January 15 will provide a warm-up for the WorldTour opener at the Santos Tour Down Under January 17-22.

Following Sunday's criterium in Adelaide, 18 WorldTour teams plus the Unisa-Australia national team will line up on Tuesday for the Tour Down Under's first stage, a 145km road race from Unley to Lyndoch. From there, the race will visit Stirling, Paracombe, Glenelg, Victor Harbor, Norwood, Campbelltown, McLaren Vale, Willunga Hill and Adelaide before the 2017 winner is decided.

Some riders, like World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), have been in Australia since last month, while other teams and individuals have been arriving sporadically over the past few weeks. The first order of business is to shake any jet lag that may have accumulated on the trip to Australia, then it's time to dial in the machines, meet with media and stretch out the legs.

Check out the gallery for a look at what some of the teams and riders have been up to in the Australian summer heat.