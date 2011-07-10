Image 1 of 6 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) broke even with Alberto Contador at Super-Besse. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Cadel Evans (BMC) looks to be the most in-form of the overall contenders so far. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) completely spent after spriting up the Mur de Bretagne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Cadel Evans (BMC) edges Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) to win stage four. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 6 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) is happy for another stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Fabian Cancellara looks after Leopard Trek leader Fränk Schleck (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sometimes a moment can only best be captured on film. With so many different stories to tell, Cyclingnews has returned this year with our Tour de France rider galleries.

Remember the pave section from last year's race; Roberto Bettini captured a surreal cycling moment in northern France as Fabian Cancellara led Tour favourite Andy Schleck on a dusty summer day. Perhaps the sight of Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd's raw emotion after conquering one of the most difficult days of last years Tour is stronger in your memory.

If you weren't caught by the flat stages then perhaps the battle between Contador and Schleck in last year's race was more intriguing - and that incident - or perhaps it was Mark Cavendish's final day win in Paris. Whatever it was there will be plenty more stories to unfold in the coming weeks of the 2011 edition of the Grand Boucle.

We willl be updating and adding to the galleries of a number of GC contenders including Andy and Frank Schleck (Leopard-Trek), Alberto Contador (SaxoBank-Sungard), Cadel Evans (BMC), and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale); all rounders like Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek), as well as sprinting legend Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad).

Rider Galleries

Andy Schleck

Frank Schleck

Ivan Basso

Cadel Evans

Mark Cavendish

Fabian Cancellara

Alberto Contador

Thor Hushovd

Thomas Voeckler