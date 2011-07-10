Tour de France rider galleries
Cyclingnews documents a highlights reel of some of the world's best
Sometimes a moment can only best be captured on film. With so many different stories to tell, Cyclingnews has returned this year with our Tour de France rider galleries.
Remember the pave section from last year's race; Roberto Bettini captured a surreal cycling moment in northern France as Fabian Cancellara led Tour favourite Andy Schleck on a dusty summer day. Perhaps the sight of Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd's raw emotion after conquering one of the most difficult days of last years Tour is stronger in your memory.
If you weren't caught by the flat stages then perhaps the battle between Contador and Schleck in last year's race was more intriguing - and that incident - or perhaps it was Mark Cavendish's final day win in Paris. Whatever it was there will be plenty more stories to unfold in the coming weeks of the 2011 edition of the Grand Boucle.
We willl be updating and adding to the galleries of a number of GC contenders including Andy and Frank Schleck (Leopard-Trek), Alberto Contador (SaxoBank-Sungard), Cadel Evans (BMC), and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale); all rounders like Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek), as well as sprinting legend Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad).
