Tour de France rider galleries: Fabian Cancellara
Stage by stage through the lens
No prologue in 2011 means that we likely won't see Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek) in yellow in this year's Tour de France, but the time trial world champion still arrives at the race with solid form. He won both time trials in June's Tour de Suisse, and backed those wins up by netting himself another Swiss road championship on the weekend before the Grand Depart.
A super-domestique to the Schleck brothers, Cancellara will be an asset on the flat and as the road tilts up but will likely be saving a little for the final Grenoble time trial.
