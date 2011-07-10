Tour de France rider galleries: Fabian Cancellara

Image 1 of 11 Leopard-Trek had the benefit of world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara in its ranks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 New Swiss road champion Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 11 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Fabian Cancellara leads the Leopard Trek train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) not feeling well on stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Fabian Cancellara looks after Leopard Trek leader Fränk Schleck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) sits up as he crosses the line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 11 A person takes a picture of Switzerland's four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara (3rdR) and fans at his hotel (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 11 Switzerland's four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara gets ready for the training session at the hotel. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 11 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was tired at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) stretches out at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

No prologue in 2011 means that we likely won't see Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek) in yellow in this year's Tour de France, but the time trial world champion still arrives at the race with solid form. He won both time trials in June's Tour de Suisse, and backed those wins up by netting himself another Swiss road championship on the weekend before the Grand Depart.

A super-domestique to the Schleck brothers, Cancellara will be an asset on the flat and as the road tilts up but will likely be saving a little for the final Grenoble time trial.

