Tour de France rider galleries: Ivan Basso

Image 1 of 14 Ivan Basso kept a close eye on the competition. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 14 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 14 The Liquigas Cannondale team lines up (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 14 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 14 Ivan Basso kept well wrapped up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 14 Italians Manuel Quinziato (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) chat prior to stage six. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 14 Ivan Basso kept safe by his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) couldn't quite hold the pace of the front group. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 14 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in action during stage nine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Ivan Basso tries to open up a gap on his rivals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) surges in the finale of stage 12. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 14 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 14 Ivan Basso leads Andy Schleck and Cadel Evans inside the final 500m. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 14 Basso asks Evans to come through for another pull on the climb to the line. (Image credit: Peter Goding)

When he won the white jersey in the 2002 Tour de France, many tipped Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) for big things in the years to come. Podium positions in the 2004 and 2005 Tours were impressive, and it seemed likely that the Italian would be the natural successor to Lance Armstrong. However, after missing a number of Tours due to his involvement with Operacion Puerto, the Italian's chances have been limited.

In 2011, Basso chose to forgo his Giro d'Italia defense in favour of focusing solely on the Tour. At 33-years-of-age the Italian will see this year's race as one of his last serious attempts at taking top honours in Paris.

