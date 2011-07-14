Tour de France rider gallery: Cadel Evans

Image 1 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) took second on the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 Cadel Evans leads the BMC team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 21 Clad in green, Cadel Evans takes a turn at the front of the BMC train. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) wore the polka-dot jersey during stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 BMC's Cadel Evans and George Hincapie cross the line at the end of stage 3. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) plays a waiting game behind Jurgen Van Den Broeck and ahead of Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) launches his sprint ahead of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) after his slim win on the Mur de Bretagne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) tries to claim the win ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) was both vigilant and aggressive on the final haul to the line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and Dries Devenyns (Quick Step). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) in the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoyed an uneventful stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 BMC rider Cadel Evans leads yellow jersey Voeckler in the final few kilometres.the (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 16 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) limits his time loss to Andy Schleck to two seconds. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) tried to force a gap in the final kilometres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Cadel Evans takes a corner at speed. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) puts in an attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) and his press officer wait for the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Twice runner-up and perennial underdog, Cadel Evans (BMC) comes to the 2011 Tour de France off one of his most decorated seasons. Criticised for taking on too many races in the past the Australian chose to not ride the Giro d'Italia and has instead focused on riding a much lighter schedule.

That decision appears to have paid off and after taking top honours at Tirreno-Adriatico, and winning his second Tour de Romandie title in May, the former world champion looks ready to pose his strongest Tour challenge since 2007.

BMC also look to be stronger in 2011 and after seven stages Evans is looking a very real threat to Alberto Contador's Tour de France defence.

