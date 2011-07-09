Tour de France rider gallery: Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) comes to the 2011 Tour de France as one of the most successful sprinters in Tour history. With 15 wins under his belt, the Manxman still has one major goal to fulfill at the Tour - to take home the green jersey. He missed out narrowly last year, and was close in 2009, but has made it a major goal for this year's race.
It was however a nightmare start for the HTC-Highroad man. With the expectations of a nation and the worldwide media tipping him to take home top honours in stage three he failed to fire. Questions were asked, and many pundits commented that he didn't appear to have the same legs as years gone by.
In a matter of days that image has changed. Two wins in three days proved the Manx-missile can have a bad day - though they don't come all that often. The hardest battle for Cavendish may well be getting through the second week, particularly the racing through the Alps. If he can however there's no reason to think that he can't take home his maiden maillot vert in Paris.