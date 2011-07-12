Tour de France rider galleries: Andy Schleck
Stage by stage through the lense
Runner up in 2009 and again in 2010, Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) will come to this year's Tour de France knowing that anything less than a yellow jersey in Paris will not be a success. The Luxembourger famously relinquished the yellow jersey in last year's race after Alberto Contador (Astana at the time) took advantage of a mechanical that Schleck had on the Port de Bales. Dubbed 'Chaingate', that loss became a major talking point of the race, particularly as the final time gap in Paris roughly matched the deficit from the incident.
Schleck however arrives at this year's Tour in questionable form. Underwhelming rides in the Amgen Tour of California as well as the Tour de Suisse have many wondering if the Luxembourger has the legs to repeat and improve upon last years's exploits.
With Leopard-Trek, he does have a Tour winning team, but we may have to wait until the second and third week before we see the young Schleck really show his mettle - if he has it - in 2011.
