Tour de France rider gallery: Frank Schleck

Image 1 of 12 Leopard Trek's Fränk and Andy Schleck get ready for a pre-Tour training session. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 12 Leopard Trek rode had plenty of grunt in their engine in the TTT. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 12 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) at the finish of stage nine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 12 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) didn't have to change his kit after his national championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 The Schleck brothers attend a press conference on the rest day in Saint-Flour. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 12 The Schleck brothers are sitting in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 12 Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) attacked the yellow jersey group in the closing kilometres and finished in third place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 12 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) in determined mood. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 12 Frank Schleck starts the fireworks on Plateau de Beille (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 Frank Schleck not looking so happy with stage 14's outcome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) again looked good on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 Frank Schleck eyes the favourites group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Winner of the Criterium International in March, second in Liège, before riding impressively in Switzerland in June, few would doubt the elder Schleck's form. After riding in the shadow of his arguably more talented brother Andy in 2009 and 2010, this year we may well see a reverse in the pecking order.

Frank has so far had an uneventful first week, but importantly has not lost time. Of the overall contenders he is also one of the few to have avoided the crashes that seem to have plagued this year's race.

So close to overall victory in the 2008 Tour, watch out for the Luxembourg champion to light up the racing, as the Tour hits the difficult second and third weeks.

