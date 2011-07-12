Tour de France rider gallery: Frank Schleck

Winner of the Criterium International in March, second in Liège, before riding impressively in Switzerland in June, few would doubt the elder Schleck's form. After riding in the shadow of his arguably more talented brother Andy in 2009 and 2010, this year we may well see a reverse in the pecking order.
Frank has so far had an uneventful first week, but importantly has not lost time. Of the overall contenders he is also one of the few to have avoided the crashes that seem to have plagued this year's race.
So close to overall victory in the 2008 Tour, watch out for the Luxembourg champion to light up the racing, as the Tour hits the difficult second and third weeks.