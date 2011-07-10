Tour de France rider gallery: Alberto Contador

Image 1 of 22 Alberto Contador looking distraught over the crowd's boos (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 22 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) didn't look especially happy after crossing the finish line today. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 22 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) previews the TTT course with his teammates. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 22 The Saxo Bank team is lead in by Alberto Contador (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 22 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) tries to get away on the Mur de Bretagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) realized he hadn't won the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) thought he'd won the day. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 22 Cadel Evans (BMC) edges Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) to win stage four. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 22 Another hard day at the office for Alberto Contador as the Spaniard crashed during the Tour's ninth stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) nears the stage nine finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 22 Alberto Contador and Bjarne Riis address questions at the press conference in Murat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Alberto Contador at the 2011 Tour de France press conference on the first rest day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 It's that way to Paris; Alberto contador listens on to one of the team directors before a training ride in Murat. (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 22 Marianne Vos, winner of the Giro Donne, and Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador met after the Tour de France stage 10 (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 16 of 22 Alberto Contador keeps his rivals close on stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Alberto Contador was watchful on the final climb. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 22 Alberto Contador looking a little better than he did on Luz Ardiden (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 22 Alberto Contador again rode defensively (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Albert Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 21 of 22 Albert Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the upper slopes of Luz-Ardiden. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Alberto Contador gets ready for a day in the rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (SaxoBank-Sungard) is the defending champion and comes to the Tour de France looking to be the first rider to complete a Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998.

The Spaniard however returns to the Tour hounded by the allegations of last years positive test to Clenbuterol. During the rider presentation, the Spaniard was booed by the crowd in attendance when his name was called out, and has hardly enjoyed an ideal start to the race.

Caught up in a crash on stage one, followed by an average result in the team time trial, chinks appear to be opening up in the almost untouchable Contador's armour.

That said - write him off at your own peril! The Spaniard may be hurting but there will be plenty of opportunity to turn things around as the race hits the Pyrenees in the coming days.

