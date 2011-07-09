Tour de France rider gallery: Thor Hushovd
Stage by stage through the lens
Garmin-Cervelo have so far enjoyed a dream Tour; with two stage wins, and a spell in the yellow jersey. The American team can thank Norwegian Thor Hushovd for much of that success. The current world champion is riding his 11th consecutive Tour, and seems to be getting better with age.
Related Articles
Eight teams interested in Hushovd for 2012
Aldag says Hushovd and Gilbert pose green jersey threat
Hushovd happy to swap rainbow jersey for yellow
Proud Hushovd pulls off performance of the day
Super-Besse stage may prove the end of Hushovd's time in yellow
Tour de France rider galleries
BMC and Saxo Bank head race to sign Hushovd
Having won the green jersey on two occasions and netting an impressive eight stage victories since 2001, Hushovd has outdone himself again this year's race.
His appearance in the team time trial wearing the polka dot jersey raised a few eyebrows, though he quickly traded that in for yellow after Garmin's narrow victory over BMC on stage two. Leading out Tyler Farrar to the American's first stage win was a display of pure professionalism - and a sublime performance on the Mur de Bretagne almost guarantees Hushovd yellow until the race hits the Massif Central on Saturday.
If the Tour ended today it would be a success for the Norwegian, but there's no doubt that there is still plenty more to come from him in the coming weeks.
Click here to go back to the index page.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy