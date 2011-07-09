Tour de France rider gallery: Thor Hushovd

Image 1 of 14 Thor Hushovd in yellow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 14 Thor Hushovd and Garmin-Cervelo really got into the spirit of things at the Tour de France presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 14 Garmin Cervelo put in a winning ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 14 Hushovd leads Garmin-Cervelo home (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 14 World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has traded his rainbow-striped jersey for the Tour de France leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 14 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was a vital cog in Tyler Farrar's lead-out. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 14 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) completely spent after spriting up the Mur de Bretagne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) digs in on the Mur-de-Bretagne. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 14 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) kept a firm grasp on the yellow jersey with a fine finish on the Mur de Bretagne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) sits in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Yellow jersey Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) finishes in the company of Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 14 Thor Hushovd and Alessandro Petacchi come to the line inside the 'bus' (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 14 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his victory in Lourdes. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 14 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) could hardly believe what he had done (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Cervelo have so far enjoyed a dream Tour; with two stage wins, and a spell in the yellow jersey. The American team can thank Norwegian Thor Hushovd for much of that success. The current world champion is riding his 11th consecutive Tour, and seems to be getting better with age.

Having won the green jersey on two occasions and netting an impressive eight stage victories since 2001, Hushovd has outdone himself again this year's race.

His appearance in the team time trial wearing the polka dot jersey raised a few eyebrows, though he quickly traded that in for yellow after Garmin's narrow victory over BMC on stage two. Leading out Tyler Farrar to the American's first stage win was a display of pure professionalism - and a sublime performance on the Mur de Bretagne almost guarantees Hushovd yellow until the race hits the Massif Central on Saturday.

If the Tour ended today it would be a success for the Norwegian, but there's no doubt that there is still plenty more to come from him in the coming weeks.

