Gallery: the slopes of Luz-Ardiden

Image 1 of 27 Voeckler fought hard and held on to another day in yellow (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 2 of 27 Orange and green, amidst an overcast sky. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 3 of 27 The flag of the Basque country. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 4 of 27 Geraint Thomas (Sky) rode impressively but was caught ebfore the finish. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 5 of 27 Basso asks Evans to come through for another pull on the climb to the line. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 6 of 27 Voeckler ahead of Contador and Andy Schleck on the final climb. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 7 of 27 Some polka-dot clad Aussies. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 8 of 27 BMC rider Cadel Evans leads yellow jersey Voeckler in the final few kilometres.the (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 9 of 27 Frank Schleck attempts to chase down Sanchez and Vanandert (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 10 of 27 Sanchez and Vanandert surrounded by the orange clad Euskadi fans. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 11 of 27 Vanandert leads Sanchez on Luz-Ardiden. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 12 of 27 The view down the mountain. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 13 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 14 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 15 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 16 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 17 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 18 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 19 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 20 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 21 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 22 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 23 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 24 of 27 Sanchez ahd plenty of support on Luz-Ardiden. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 25 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 26 of 27 The Lampre car through the lens of an HTC phone. (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 27 of 27 Sanchez on the climb to Luz Ardiden. (Image credit: Peter Goding)

The Tour de France entered the Pyrenees on Thursday and the people of the Basque country were out in force to support their pseudo-national team, Euskaltel-Euskadi. At times the crowd around Samuel Sanchez on Luz-Ardiden was five and six deep as he made the ascent of the Pyrenean mountain. Perhaps knowing a win was in the offing, Sanchez seemed to feed off the atmosphere and put in a momentous ride.

Cyclingnews has put together a gallery of a day of photography on the slopes of Luz-Ardiden. The crowds, the switchbacks, the battles, and a desperate ride from maillot jaune Thomas Voeckler made it a memorable day of racing, and a fitting first day in the mountains.