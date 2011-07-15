Trending

Gallery: the slopes of Luz-Ardiden

A mythical climb covered in orange and green

Image 1 of 27

Voeckler fought hard and held on to another day in yellow

Voeckler fought hard and held on to another day in yellow
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 2 of 27

Orange and green, amidst an overcast sky.

Orange and green, amidst an overcast sky.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 3 of 27

The flag of the Basque country.

The flag of the Basque country.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 4 of 27

Geraint Thomas (Sky) rode impressively but was caught ebfore the finish.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) rode impressively but was caught ebfore the finish.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 5 of 27

Basso asks Evans to come through for another pull on the climb to the line.

Basso asks Evans to come through for another pull on the climb to the line.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 6 of 27

Voeckler ahead of Contador and Andy Schleck on the final climb.

Voeckler ahead of Contador and Andy Schleck on the final climb.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 7 of 27

Some polka-dot clad Aussies.

Some polka-dot clad Aussies.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 8 of 27

BMC rider Cadel Evans leads yellow jersey Voeckler in the final few kilometres.the

BMC rider Cadel Evans leads yellow jersey Voeckler in the final few kilometres.the
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 9 of 27

Frank Schleck attempts to chase down Sanchez and Vanandert

Frank Schleck attempts to chase down Sanchez and Vanandert
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 10 of 27

Sanchez and Vanandert surrounded by the orange clad Euskadi fans.

Sanchez and Vanandert surrounded by the orange clad Euskadi fans.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 11 of 27

Vanandert leads Sanchez on Luz-Ardiden.

Vanandert leads Sanchez on Luz-Ardiden.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 12 of 27

The view down the mountain.

The view down the mountain.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 13 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 14 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 15 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 16 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 17 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 18 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 19 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 20 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 21 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 22 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 23 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 24 of 27

Sanchez ahd plenty of support on Luz-Ardiden.

Sanchez ahd plenty of support on Luz-Ardiden.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 25 of 27

(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 26 of 27

The Lampre car through the lens of an HTC phone.

The Lampre car through the lens of an HTC phone.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 27 of 27

Sanchez on the climb to Luz Ardiden.

Sanchez on the climb to Luz Ardiden.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)

The Tour de France entered the Pyrenees on Thursday and the people of the Basque country were out in force to support their pseudo-national team, Euskaltel-Euskadi. At times the crowd around Samuel Sanchez on Luz-Ardiden was five and six deep as he made the ascent of the Pyrenean mountain. Perhaps knowing a win was in the offing, Sanchez seemed to feed off the atmosphere and put in a momentous ride.

Related Articles

Gallery: Garmin-Cervelo toast team win and yellow

Tour de France rider galleries

Sanchez prevails on Luz-Ardiden

Startline gallery: Tour de France stage 13

Cyclingnews has put together a gallery of a day of photography on the slopes of Luz-Ardiden. The crowds, the switchbacks, the battles, and a desperate ride from maillot jaune Thomas Voeckler made it a memorable day of racing, and a fitting first day in the mountains.