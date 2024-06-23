UCI MTB World Cup Crans Montana: Tom Pidcock doubles up in Switzerland with dominant XCO solo victory
Flückinger a full minute back for second while Braidot pushes ahead of series leader Schurter for third
Tom Pidcock doubled up with the cross-country victory Sunday at Crans-Montana in the WHOOP UCI MTB World Series. He finished a full minute ahead of runner-up Mathias Flũckinger (Thömus Maxon).
Luca Braidot (Santa Cruz RockShox Pro Team) outsprinted XCO World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) for third place, the duo 2:05 behind the searing pace set by Pidcock.
While the reigning Olympic champion in the XCO stumbled through his XCC race on Saturday to take a narrow two-second victory, Sunday’s longer race was a steady demonstration of power and speed. It was his seventh MTB World Cup victory of his career, and a second win of the season, with the Olympic Games next on his mountain bike agenda following three weeks with Ineos at the Tour de France.
More to come ...
Results
